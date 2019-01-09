What He’s Packing: How Bergdorf Goodman’s Bruce Pask Prepares for European Fashion Weeks

Let’s get one thing straight, if you travel to different cities around the world multiple times a year to attend high-profile fashion events, you likely know a thing or two about packing efficiently. Bruce Pask, the men’s fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman since 2014, is no different.

Before jetting off to London last Friday, the retail executive spoke to FN about what’s in his bag for his European excursions ahead. Between his trusty Common Projects sneakers and a compact iron that he scored in Italy, Pask’s suitcase is brimming with the style essentials that will sustain him for weeks on end.

Bruce Pask wears Converse x Off-White in London, January 2019. CREDIT: Dvora/Shutterstock

Read on below to find out exactly what he’s packing.

What are your go-to travel shoes?

“I’m pretty much a Common Projects devotee. I’ve been wearing them since the beginning and I have tons of pairs. I always either travel in or bring those. Our charcoal gray — Bergdorf Goodman’s exclusive — goes with everything. I’m also a big desert boot fan. At this moment, I’m wearing a brand new Clarks original desert boot that we will be launching in February. We did a collab with them, so it’s their classic style but in a basket-woven suede. Those two are for versatility but for fashion I have Converse Chuck Taylor x Off-White high-tops. I’m having a retro moment with the Chuck Taylors, so I also bought a pair of the Braindead x Converse collaboration.”

How many shoes have you packed?

“I’m definitely a minimalist so I usually travel with about four or five. This [time around] it’s a little more because I also brought the Common Projects Derby, a black, shiny leather lace-up, which can be black-tie or casual. It’s about making the shoes that I love work in a bunch of different scenarios.”

Do you have special ways of organizing or specific items you use when you pack?

“I absolutely use shoe bags always. I save those and think they’re really important. If there’s a pair I would be crushed to lose, I keep it with me in my carry-on. There are some pieces I won’t put in checked baggage like a pair of old Levi’s vintage jeans that I’ve had forever that are patched and torn. There’s a Helmut Lang jean jacket from when he was there that I won’t put in checked baggage and any new things I am excited about.”

What shoe trend are you most excited about?

“I am intrigued by the retro silhouettes. I do think it’s a big Chuck Taylor moment, like Kith and Ronnie Feig did those Coca-Cola sneakers which were amazing. The Comme des Garçons Play has become a classic and they introduced a new one with the multiple hearts, which I love.”

Bruce Pask attends London Fashion Week Men’s in January 2017. CREDIT: Dvora/Shutterstock

And fashion trend?

“As far as fashion, we are definitely feeling more of a tailored moment. There’s been a lot of conversation that has been heightened because of interest in designers moving to houses like Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton and Ricardo Tisci at Burberry, and Kim Jones at Dior. With all of this moving around it’s bringing a lot of attention to designer clothing. We’ve been in a really strong athletic influence, casual world for a while and the penchant seems to be shifting to high-design.”

Any other travel go-tos?

“I keep a bathing suit packed in my carry-on because you never know where you’re going to be. It could be dead of winter but the hotel might have a pool. I always leave a charger and adapter in the carry-on so I don’t have to think about it. The other thing is — I travel to Europe a lot for work — years ago I bought a travel iron in Italy. I find that those small electronics always blow out no matter what kind of adapter you have, so I bought a cheap iron and travel with it always and you can touch up clothes quickly. A lot of us in the business travel to the same places for market, so I usually stay at the same hotels and take note of the rooms that I like and request the same ones over and over. It’s nice to have a little familiarity and recognition on the road.”

Which shows are you most excited about?

“It’s going to be a big season. I’m excited for Kim Jones’ Dior which will be his second show, Hedi Slimane’s Celine show will be really anticipated and in London, I’m a big Craig Green fan. I’m always curious about all of it. Pitti Uomo for me is always fruitful. It’s so the Neiman Marcus customer and all things luxury, whether accessories or knitwear or tailoring.”

