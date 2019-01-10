Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kaia Gerber Puts Her Supermodel Legs on Display in New Jimmy Choo Campaign

By Ella Chochrek
Kaia Gerber is the face of Jimmy Choo’s spring ’19 campaign.

Shot by famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel, the campaign features a series of stunning portraits of the 17-year-old model.

“To me, Jimmy Choo represents strength and power,” Gerber said in a release. “I am so grateful to be a part of the youthful spirit of the brand, and I think the confidence they want women to feel really shows through in the collection.”

Gerber models Jimmy Choo’s new Raine sneakers — a sporty, retro-inspired style — in one head-on image from the new campaign.

Kaia Gerber in the Jimmy Choo “Raine” sneakers.
In another black and white shot, the daughter of legendary model Cindy Crawford wears a bucket hat and sweatshirt with sparkly Annabell heels for an unexpected and youthful look.

Kaia Gerber wears Jimmy Choo’s “Annabell” heels.
Gerber flaunts her supermodel legs in the brand’s Mimi sandals as well, wearing the strappy metallic shoes as she poses precariously on a mini flight of stairs.

Kaia Gerber in the “Mimi” sandal.
Creative director Sandra Choi explained what attracted the brand to Gerber in a statement.

Kaia leads the next generation of supermodels,” Choi said. Her timeless beauty and fashion pedigree enables her to be a true style chameleon that authentically represents the dynamism of the Jimmy Choo brand transcending generations.

In the photos, Gerber wears limited-edition T-shirts and sweatshirts designed by Jimmy Choo in collaboration with Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag of M/M Paris. The apparel will be available exclusively on Jimmychoo.com.

Kaia Gerber in the “Bowie” bootie.
