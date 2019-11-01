Lady Gaga to Star as ‘Black Widow’ Who Contracted Murder of Gucci Heir in New Movie

Lady Gaga is set to star in Ridley Scott’s new movie depicting the Gucci family dynasty and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the brand’s founder, Guccio Gucci.

According to Variety, Gaga will play Maurizio’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was found guilty of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination in 1995.

Maurizio left Reggiani after 12 years for a younger woman, sparking her motivation, among other reasons, for his murder; she served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016, earning her the infamous nickname Black Widow.

The script will be based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.”

Scott is known for his work on “The Martian,” “Thelma and Louise,” “Blade Runner” and many more major hit productions.

In an interview with FN in 2016, Patricia Gucci, love child of the Italian luxury label’s designer Aldo Gucci and his lover Bruna Palombo, reflected on the significance of the Gucci loafer: “At the Metropolitan Museum, they showed the Gucci loafer — one of the best shoes that withstood the test of time, and everyone has a memory of that shoe. I had my first pair and they had an incredible quality — there was nothing about a Gucci shoe that cannot handle wear and tear beautifully.”

