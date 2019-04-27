From the Archives: The Best Style From Woodstock

While there are plenty of music festivals around, there’s no doubting the special cultural influence of Woodstock.

The festival — which was held from Aug. 15-18, 1969 — brought together some of the most famous musicians of the ’60s in Bethel, N.Y. Attendees heard sets from influential artists such as Joan Baez, Jimi Hendrix, Santana and the Who.

Joe Cocker — known for hits such as “You Are So Beautiful” and “Up Where We Belong” — performed for the thousands of festival goers in a tie-dye short-sleeved T-shirt and striped jeans.

Joe Cocker performing at Woodstock in August 1969. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hendrix stepped out onstage in a bold fringed, suede-like long-sleeved top with jeans underneath. The “Purple Haze” singer had his hair pulled back with a hippie-like headband.

Jimi Hendrix in fringe at Woodstock in August 1969. CREDIT: Peter Tarnoff/Shutterstock

Festival goers ate rationed food and hung out on top of their cars — the lines of cars went on and on at the festival, with many of the vehicles becoming mud-splattered. Their looks were similarly ’60s chic, with tie-dye, flared denim and floppy hair.

Festival goers hanging out on top of a car at Woodstock. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over the course of the rainy weekend, 32 acts in total performed outdoors. The iconic musical moment was captured in a 1970 Oscar-winning documentary called “Woodstock.”

A 50th anniversary festival is planned for Aug. 16-18 of this year, with big acts such as the Killers, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z and Halsey making up the lineup.

Click through the gallery for more Woodstock style.

Want more?

Lollapalooza Music Festival Brought Out Some Wild & Whimsical Style Statements

Migos Rapper Quavo Takes Festival Style to New Levels in a 200-Piece Boohoo Man Collection

A Look at ‘Queen of Coachella’ Vanessa Hudgens’ Festival Style