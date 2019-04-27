Sign up for our newsletter today!

From the Archives: The Best Style From Woodstock

By Ella Chochrek
Jimi Hendrix, woodstock, august 1969
Jimi Hendrix
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While there are plenty of music festivals around, there’s no doubting the special cultural influence of Woodstock.

The festival — which was held from Aug. 15-18, 1969 — brought together some of the most famous musicians of the ’60s in Bethel, N.Y. Attendees heard sets from influential artists such as Joan Baez, Jimi Hendrix, Santana and the Who.

Joe Cocker — known for hits such as “You Are So Beautiful” and “Up Where We Belong” — performed for the thousands of festival goers in a tie-dye short-sleeved T-shirt and striped jeans.

Musician Joe Cocker performs for the thousands of people attending the Woodstock Festival of Arts and Musik at Bethel, New York August 1969WOODSTOCK COCKER, BETHEL, USA
Joe Cocker performing at Woodstock in August 1969.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hendrix stepped out onstage in a bold fringed, suede-like long-sleeved top with jeans underneath. The “Purple Haze” singer had his hair pulled back with a hippie-like headband.

Jimi HendrixWoodstock - 18 Aug 1969
Jimi Hendrix in fringe at Woodstock in August 1969.
CREDIT: Peter Tarnoff/Shutterstock

Festival goers ate rationed food and hung out on top of their cars — the lines of cars went on and on at the festival, with many of the vehicles becoming mud-splattered. Their looks were similarly ’60s chic, with tie-dye, flared denim and floppy hair.

Concert-goers sit on the roof of a Volkswagen bus at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair at Bethel, N.Y., USA. 40 yeras ago, the three-day concert attracted hundreds of thousands of people, and became a landmark cultural event of the late '60sRP Woodstock Jahrestag, BETHEL, USA
Festival goers hanging out on top of a car at Woodstock.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over the course of the rainy weekend, 32 acts in total performed outdoors. The iconic musical moment was captured in a 1970 Oscar-winning documentary called “Woodstock.”

A 50th anniversary festival is planned for Aug. 16-18 of this year, with big acts such as the Killers, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z and Halsey making up the lineup.

Click through the gallery for more Woodstock style.

