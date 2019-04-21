Best Street Style at Coachella 2019

Music festivals provide one of the few off-runway opportunities to experiment with truly outrageous fashion. Many Coachella goers who attended the shows in Indio, Calif. this weekend and last took the opportunity to wear out-there ensembles showing off their individual style sensibilities.

One particularly daring attendee stepped out in a shiny silver duster with pasties and white hot pants underneath. White ankle boots and sparkly silver face glitter finished her bold ensemble.

A Coachella attendee wears a bold silver duster over white hot pants and white chunky sneakers. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Another showed off her festival style mastery in a striped set consisting of an off-the-shoulder crop top and hot pants. She draped a fluffy jacket over her shoulders, completing her look with chunky white sneakers.

A Coachella goer wears a fluffy jacket over a striped set and white chunky shoes. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Given the dusty desert terrain of the festival grounds, sneakers are a perfect choice for the festival — so it’s no surprise that many attendees choose comfy kicks. Work boots, such as Dr. Martens’ trendy but practical styles, were also a popular choice among Coachella goers.

Two Coachella goers wear work boots to complete their festival looks. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

While there tends to be less experimentation on the men’s end, men who dared to step out in more fashion-forward styles managed to hit the right note.

Green Adidas high-top sneakers with an tropical-themed, neon-striped set provided the perfect accent to one stylish attendee’s look.

Green Adidas high-tops complete a Coachella attendee’s outfit. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Another got it right in an edgy eye-covered pair of shorts teamed with iridescent sneakers.

Eye-adorned shorts and shiny sneakers make up one daring Coachella look. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

