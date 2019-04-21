Sign up for our newsletter today!

Best Street Style at Coachella 2019

By Ella Chochrek
2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 2, Indio, USA – 20 Apr 2019
Music festivals provide one of the few off-runway opportunities to experiment with truly outrageous fashion. Many Coachella goers who attended the shows in Indio, Calif. this weekend and last took the opportunity to wear out-there ensembles showing off their individual style sensibilities.

One particularly daring attendee stepped out in a shiny silver duster with pasties and white hot pants underneath. White ankle boots and sparkly silver face glitter finished her bold ensemble.

Adriana Gonzalez of Los Angeles attends the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2, Indio, USA - 20 Apr 2019
A Coachella attendee wears a bold silver duster over white hot pants and white chunky sneakers.
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Another showed off her festival style mastery in a striped set consisting of an off-the-shoulder crop top and hot pants. She draped a fluffy jacket over her shoulders, completing her look with chunky white sneakers.

Clara Benatti of Sao Paulo, Brazil attends the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 19 Apr 2019
A Coachella goer wears a fluffy jacket over a striped set and white chunky shoes.
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Given the dusty desert terrain of the festival grounds, sneakers are a perfect choice for the festival — so it’s no surprise that many attendees choose comfy kicks. Work boots, such as Dr. Martens’ trendy but practical styles, were also a popular choice among Coachella goers.

Lili Hernandez, Miranda Rodriguez. Lili Hernandez, left, and Miranda Rodriguez attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 19 Apr 2019
Two Coachella goers wear work boots to complete their festival looks.
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

While there tends to be less experimentation on the men’s end, men who dared to step out in more fashion-forward styles managed to hit the right note.

Green Adidas high-top sneakers with an tropical-themed, neon-striped set provided the perfect accent to one stylish attendee’s look.

Anthony Greens attends the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 19 Apr 2019
Green Adidas high-tops complete a Coachella attendee’s outfit.
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Another got it right in an edgy eye-covered pair of shorts teamed with iridescent sneakers.

Shane Reifre attends the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 19 Apr 2019
Eye-adorned shorts and shiny sneakers make up one daring Coachella look.
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more Coachella attendees’ style.

