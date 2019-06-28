Muddy Rain Boots Are Back at Glastonbury Festival

The boots are back at Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. Music lovers trickled in last Wednesday with tents in their hands and wellies on their feet on the grounds at Worthy Farm. The festivalgoers were prepared in sensible rain boots for the typically rainy weather around this time of the year — 2017 was particularly gloomy.

Guest at 2019 Glastonbury Festival in an Adidas shirt and Hunter boots. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Some revelers sported their favorite brands, but with festival flair. One attendee matched an oversized, sequined Adidas T-shirt in deep maroon with a pair of navy Hunter boots that had already gotten some mud mileage.

Guests in green sequins. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, three attendees walked arm-in-arm wearing matching neon green swimwear-inspired looks. One woman sported a one-piece bathing suit complete with sequined tassels and combat boots. Her friend wore a two-piece ensemble decorated with green and red flames and white sneakers, and the other pal had on a bikini top and shorts with lime green stars and black combat boots.

Music fans wearing combat boots. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutters

Combat boots also made an appearance at the festival; they were seen matched with sundresses and shorts.

Glastonbury Festival wedding. CREDIT: Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Two brave souls strayed from the boot trend to get married. The bride matched her sequined top with a traditional white skirt and reflective silver sandals. The groom wore brown shoes with red laces that complemented a tropical-patterned suit and pink collared shirt.

