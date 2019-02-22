Must-See Shoe Moments From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019

Here, we share what’s hot at the fall ’19 presentations during Milan Fashion Week.

These Boots are Made for Driving

Who knew the Attico woman was an avid collector of (white) vintage cars? For fall, she put her foot to the floor in some seriously banging boots. The Western-inflected Attico signature came in rainbow striped lamé (there was also a frock to match), in leopard print pony and with Swarovski encrusted chevrons. New addition to the party featured an overblown bow in padded leather — an ultra feminine take on the motocross boot — in striking black and white colorways.

Attico, Milan Fashion Week, fall ’19. CREDIT: Attico

Genius Alert

The fall ’19 culmination of Moncler’s three-season Genius Project bumped up the numbers to include red-hot emerging designers Richard Quinn (whose fall ’18 show was attended by HM The Queen — you couldn’t make it up) and Matthew Williams’ ALYX line (Williams is a former creative director for Kanye West and Lady Gaga). Quinn reimagined the classic Moncler quilting as thigh-high puffa boots, among other things, in technicolor stripes, polka dots, ’60s florals and animal prints. The designer creates his own prints in his south east London studio.

Richard Quinn for Moncler, Milan Fashion Week, fall ’19. CREDIT: Moncler

And so to bed…

The Margiela MM6 duvet day theme continues apace with knee-high boots reimagined as sumptuous pillowcases just waiting to be snuggled and cowboy mules in padded nylon. The presentation in the brand’s Via della Spiga store was also open to the public with a limited edition capsule see-now-buy-now capsule available afterwards.

MM6 pillow boots, Milan Fashion Week, fall ’19 CREDIT: MM6

Bling it On

Heels inset with diamonds and pearls, Swarovski encrusted slouch booties, pearl-fastened combats and new Caovilla logo sneakers complete with frosted toe caps were just some of the label’s fall ’19 delights.

Rene Caovilla fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rene Caovilla

Argentina Calling

Santoni’s fall presentation was staged as an art exhibition with shoes displayed alongside both traditional illustrations and interactive installations — all by female creatives. What better way to show off an exquisite new line in gaucho boots than pairing each with an old school telephone in Santoni orange? Guests dialing a random digit were instantly connected with a sultry voice telling a tale of Argentina.

Want more?

Attico’s New Boots Are Made for Driving

Fendi’s Fall 2019 Show Had Bright Boots and a Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Stuart Weitzman Makes a Grand MFW Debut, and Its New Leading Duo Talks About the Brand’s Next Chapter