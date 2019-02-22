Must-See Shoe Moments From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019

Here, we share what’s hot at the fall ’19 presentations during Milan Fashion Week.
These Boots are Made for Driving
Who knew the Attico woman was an avid collector of (white) vintage cars? For fall, she put her foot to the floor in some seriously banging boots. The Western-inflected Attico signature came in rainbow striped lamé (there was also a frock to match), in leopard print pony and with Swarovski encrusted chevrons. New addition to the party featured an overblown bow in padded leather — an ultra feminine take on the motocross boot — in striking black and white colorways.
Genius Alert
The fall ’19 culmination of Moncler’s three-season Genius Project bumped up the numbers to include red-hot emerging designers Richard Quinn (whose fall ’18 show was attended by HM The Queen — you couldn’t make it up) and Matthew Williams’ ALYX line (Williams is a former creative director for Kanye West and Lady Gaga). Quinn reimagined the classic Moncler quilting as thigh-high puffa boots, among other things, in technicolor stripes, polka dots, ’60s florals and animal prints. The designer creates his own prints in his south east London studio.
And so to bed…
The Margiela MM6 duvet day theme continues apace with knee-high boots reimagined as sumptuous pillowcases just waiting to be snuggled and cowboy mules in padded nylon. The presentation in the brand’s Via della Spiga store was also open to the public with a limited edition capsule see-now-buy-now capsule available afterwards.
Bling it On
Heels inset with diamonds and pearls, Swarovski encrusted slouch booties, pearl-fastened combats and new Caovilla logo sneakers complete with frosted toe caps were just some of the label’s fall ’19 delights.
Argentina Calling
Santoni’s fall presentation was staged as an art exhibition with shoes displayed alongside both traditional illustrations and interactive installations — all by female creatives. What better way to show off an exquisite new line in gaucho boots than pairing each with an old school telephone in Santoni orange? Guests dialing a random digit were instantly connected with a sultry voice telling a tale of Argentina.
Unveiling the venue of our #SantoniFW19 Women's Collection event. This season the collection is presented in an exhibition entitled “Bellezza”. The exhibition, curated by Paris studio @h5Studio and displayed at the Sala Mengoni in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, consists of a series of artistic installations designed and created by women in order to highlight the Women in all their beauty. Visual and sound arts, design and poetry blend through an artistic path that reveals the new collection. Production @KarlaOtto #Santoni #SantoniShoes #MFW
