11 Big Trends for Fall 2019: Power Platforms, Plaid, Purple & More

With fashion month officially wrapping earlier this month, buyers and editors alike have had time to sift through the myriad runway offerings and adjacent collections to decipher what will become the biggest trends come this fall.

Here, a look at 11 of the trends that are sure to stick this upcoming season.

1. Scene-Stealing Platforms

Whether a party shoe or something more serious, the platform heel made a big comeback on the fall ’19 runways. From Tom Ford’s velvet peep-toe platforms kicking off New York Fashion Week to Tommy Hilfiger’s vintage sandals at his Tommy x Zendaya extravaganza at Paris Fashion Week — and everywhere in between — expect to see a lot of heightened shoes come fall.

Alexa Chung

Platform booties at Alexa Chung fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Giuseppe Zanotti

Giuseppe Zanotti zebra-print platform sandals for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Rick Owens

Platform boots at Rick Owens fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Millennial Purple Reign

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2018 is likely to keep going for fall ’19, with brands from every tier opting for the hue and complementary shades.

Tom Ford

A lilac overcoat at Tom Ford fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Purple velvet platforms at Tom Ford fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cushnie

A full lilac look at Cushnie fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nanushka

More lilac monochrome for Nanushka fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nanushka

3. Scrunched and Bunched

Of the myriad boot options available for fall ’19, those with a scrunch-style ankle or knee opening made for one of the season’s easiest style updates.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Scrunchy booties from 3.1 Phillip Lim fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Saint Laurent

Scrunched leather knee boots at Saint Laurent fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Isabel Marant

Scrunched over-the-knee boots from Isabael Marant fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. OTK All the Way

If there was anything that fall ’19 had a shortage of, it was the basic black over-the-knee boot. Instead, designers went all out on color and embellishment.

Magda Butrym

Magda Butrym’s serious over-the-knees with matching trousers for fall ’19. CREDIT: FN Staff

Casadei

Casadei’s major over-the-knee in pink satin with rhinestone lace-up detailing for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Casadei

Sergio Rossi

Color blocked over-the-knee boots from Sergio Rossi fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

5. Hike On

Last year’s hiker trend continues to permeate all footwear markets, including women’s designer collections, which for fall ’19 were done with subtle updates like herringbone prints, colorful laces and color blocking.

Tabitha Simmons

Tabitha Simmons added menswear touches like a fringed kiltie and a herringbone wool on her popular hiker style boot for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tabitha Simmons

Versace

Kaia Gerber in a hiker style boot with mohair socks at Versace fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close up of Versace’s hiker boot for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fabrizio Viti

Fabrizio Viti’s hiker boot for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fabrizio Viti

6. Riot Grrrl Redux

Combat boots, punk separates and angry-looking models called to mind the feminist underground punk movement of the ’90’s. From Miuccia Prada’s interpretation at both Prada and Miu Miu, and Versace’s grunge remix to the proliferation of New York Fashion Week’s experimental brands, such as Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta and Telfar, expect to see a punk-grunge update this fall.

Prada

A riot girl look at Prada fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Utility boots at Prada fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Miu Miu

Combat boots at Miu Miu fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Collina Strada

A sheer look with tough shoes at Collina Strada fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

7. Mad for Plaid

A cold-weather staple, plaid was a mainstay for fall ’19, migrating from its current buzz in interior design to the runways. Christian Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri devoted almost the entirety of the brand’s collection to buffalo plaids in red, green and black-and-white, while other brands like Marine Serre, Aquazzura and Midnight 00 did their own take on the perennial print.

Christian Dior

Buffalo checks at Christian Dior fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aquazzura

Aquazzura’s plaid Bailey bootie for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquazzura

Marine Serre

A plaid cape at Marine Serre fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

8. Welcome to the Jungle

Fall ’19 is looking to become a whole snake pit of boots. Versions of the slithering reptile on everything from thigh-highs to booties make it likely to be the print of the season.

Jimmy Choo

Snake-print boots from the Jimmy Choo fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

Marques’Almeida

Snake print boots with a curved heel at Marques’Almeida fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Paula Cademartori

Paula Cademartori’s snakeskin boot for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Paula Cademartori

9. Brown Out

The color’s recent reputation as dull and outdated is no more: Brown was everywhere on the fall ’19 runways, especially in monochrome ensembles featuring a combination of luxe materials like suede, cashmere, wool and stamped leather.

Max Mara

Max Mara’s shades of brown for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tod’s

Brown boots at Tod’s fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hermès

Sandy suede at Hermès fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

10. Armor Luxe

Get ready to suit up for fall. From motocross-like boots to some downright scary studs, protective looks ran through the runways.

Bottega Veneta

A full armored look at Bottega Veneta fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain

An armored and spiked jacket and matching accessories at Balmain fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gucci

Spiky outerwear and accessories at Gucci fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Spiked shoes at Gucci fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

11. Strong Coats — and Even Stronger Boots

Statement outerwear proved to be a match made in heaven for all of the statement boots that walked the runways, and it’s likely that retailers will focus on the two categories in tandem for fall ’19 deliveries.

Altuzarra

An oversized shearling coat with over-the-knee canvas and leather buckle boots at Altuzarra fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marc Jacobs

A floral cape coat and brown leather boots at Marc Jacobs fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Celine

An oversized shearling coat and leather-and-shearling over-the-knee boots at Celine fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See all of the boots of fall 2019, straight out of Fashion Month.