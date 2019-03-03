Valentino Made the Perfect Black Boot for Fall 2019

Insatiable shoe lovers might take a look at Valentino’s fall ’19 runway and find it a bit boring. After all, there were no frilled feathers, no glossy patent leathers, none of the ever-popular RockStuds. A few strappy sandals peeked out underneath evening gowns, but were mostly obscured. Only two pairs of red boots stood out amid a sea of black leather on foot.

Black ankle boots on the runway for Valentino fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But anyone with even a limited shoe wardrobe recognizes the power and necessity of a black boot. If one was stranded on an island — granted, one that still required professional dress codes — the black boot would be the one pair of shoes you’d bring with you. It goes with any silhouette, from long dresses to jeans, and seamlessly blends in with anything.

Valentino fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, the slim black leather boot was a solid base on which to show his signature palette of saturated colors in ready-to-wear. That, of course, included Valentino’s signature red; a trademark formula that combined 100 percent magenta, 100 percent yellow and 10 percent black.

Valentino fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Digital prints of marble statues in embrace combined with abstract floral and butterfly motifs, which were transposed onto oversized coats, mini dresses and tops. There was even a digital print on an oversized white hoodie, which Kaia Gerber wore with an orange-red, feather-accented coat, white lace hat and a singular pair of patent-leather Mary Janes, worn with black hosiery.

Valentino fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Done in a high ankle with a mid sheen, the boot had a slim pointed toe and gold side zipper, worn mostly with bare legs.

Kaia Gerber at Valentino fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

