Ashley Graham Closes Christian Siriano Show in See-Through Crystal Gown

Christian Siriano brought us to the future with his fall ’19 collection. Filled with silver silks, oversized evening gowns and voluminous dresses, the designer was inspired by living in an outer space land.

Siriano showed off the line at the Top of the Rock observation deck on Saturday evening during New York Fashion Week. Hundreds of guests ascended 70 floors at Rockefeller center.

Payless, a longtime partner, collaborated with Siriano for the show’s shoes once again. The eye-catching styles included crystal pumps, lace-up booties, metallic stilettos, and most-noticeably, moniker mules.

The PVC silhouette came down the runway adorned with the designer’s last name in silver letters.

Christian Siriano “Siriano” mules seen on the runway during the designer’s fall ’19 runway show at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The biggest moment of the show? When Ashley Graham hit the catwalk for the finale look of the night, wearing a meteor crystal-cascading mesh gown. The see-through look caused gasps from the crowd. It was paired with crystal peep-toe sandals and matching shimmery head-piece.

Ashley Graham walks the runway during NYFW at Christian Siriano fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other top models walking the show included Chanel Iman and Adau Mornyang. And Siriano, who is known for dressing women of all sizes, didn’t disappoint when it came to inclusivity. The designer presented his ready-to-wear in a range of sizes as well as on a diverse group of models.

For more looks from Christian Siriano’s fall ’19 collection, click through the gallery.

