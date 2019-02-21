Attico’s New Boots Are Made for Driving

Today in Milan, Attico duo Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio showed their fall 19’ collection in a gritty underground garage. It was populated by models dressed like birds of paradise lounging against a fleet of vintage automobiles.

An Attico model lounges against a car clad in strappy sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

After six seasons couped up in apartments, albeit penthouses in ritzy Milanese palazzos, the Attico woman was going a little stir-crazy. “We were feeling like she was in prison,” laughed Tordini, “she needed to get out.”

It turns out that in addition to a penchant for glamorous soirees, said woman is an obsessive collector of vintage cars — white, naturally — Porsches and Alfa Romeos from the ’70s and ’80s, the decades closest to her heart when it comes to her wardrobe, as well.

She put her foot to the floor in some seriously banging boots. The Western-inflected Attico signature came in rainbow striped lamé (there was also a frock to match), in leopard print pony and with Swarovski-encrusted chevrons. A new addition to the party featured an overblown bow in padded leather — an ultrafeminine take on the motocross style — in striking black and white colorways.

A model shows off Swarovski-encrusted boots from the Attico fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

This season, the label’s shoe offering is bigger than ever, expanding to around 30 percent of its total output.

The designers also worked on a wider range of heel heights and added platform sandal silhouettes into their repertoire too. Mark our words — if the London Fashion Week collections are anything to go by, the elevated sole is set to be a huge trend for fall.

A model in a green platform sandals from the Attico fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Click through the gallery to see the full Attico collection.

Want more?

The Moncler Show Featured Technicolor Puffer Boots by Designer Richard Quinn

What Was Trending for Buyers at London Fashion Week