The Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019

Versace's wrapped and bejeweled satin pumps with mohair socks on Kaia Gerber for fall '19.

Another season has wrapped in the footwear capital, and with it a whole new crop of lust-worthy options for fall ’19.

1. Gianvito Rossi

The namesake designer debuted a series of sandals made with precious stones like African rubies, brown diamond briolettes and round brilliant diamonds, creating an ankle wrap chain that can be removed to convert to a necklace. The shoes will be available for custom order at the brand’s boutiques come fall.

Gianvito Rossi’s fine jewelry shoes, with African rubies on an ankle chain that can be detached to convert to a necklace. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

2. Prada

Miuccia Prada has been reworking her iconic nylon for the past few seasons, but for fall ‘19 she brought the brand’s coveted travel pouches to footwear, strapping on zippered versions to black leather combat boots with major lug soles.

Prada’s fall ’19 combat boot with oversized lug soles and wraparound nylon zippered pouches attached to the calf. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Versace

The brand’s fall ’19 collection incorporated all of its iconic motifs, including harnesses, which were mimicked here in a pair of wrapped satin pumps, which were decorated with bejeweled details along the front and accented with fuzzy mohair socks that called to mind the cropped sweaters that Gianni Versace put his supermodels in back in the ’90s.

Versace’s harness-wrapped satin pumps with bejeweled details on the front for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Bottega Veneta

New creative director Daniel Lee has officially put his stamp on Bottega, demonstrating plenty of new ways for the Italian luxury brand to utilize its leather-making expertise. These quilted-leather, square-toe pumps from the fall ’19 collection are even more plush in person.

Bottega Veneta’s uber-quilted leather pump for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

5. Stuart Weitzman

New creative director Edmundo Castillo came to Milan for his first season at the American brand, debuting a series of super-sequined, animal-print slouchy thigh-high boots held their own against views of the Duomo. It’s only a matter of time before these kicks make their way onto an equally megawatt star like Rihanna or Ariana Grande.

Stuart Weitzman’s sequin statement boots for fall ’19.

6. Aquazzura

Edgardo Osorio had a bit of wanderlust this season, looking to the West Coast for a little boho inspiration. These over-the-knee leather boots incorporate both beading and passementerie for a look that’s very Talitha Getty-in-Taos.

Aquazzura’s wanderlust-inspired embroidered and embellished boots for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

7. Marni

Designer Francesco Risso continues to put out a variety of totally unique footwear for the brand, including this patent leather boot with a molto-Italiano architectural platform that looks like it belongs in Milan’s upcoming Salone del Mobile furniture fair.

Marni’s patent leather boot with an architectural platform heel and tassel laces for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

8. Gucci

The Italian megabrand toned things down a bit for fall ‘19, but there were still a few showstoppers, including a Guccified yellow rubber rain boot with a long front zipper.

Gucci ’s take on the classic yellow rain boot for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

9. Moschino

Jeremy Scott’s pulled out all the stops to create an authentic 1970s “The Price is Right” gameshow set for the Italian brand’s fall ’19 show. The looks were equally over-the-top, channeling both Vanna White and Sharon Stone in “Casino,” but this buckled and bejeweled ankle-wrap leather pump is the clear winner.

Moschino’s winning ankle-wrap bejeweled pumps for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

10. Casadei

Snakeskin and snakeskin-printed boots completely took over Milan Fashion Week, but Casadei’s version, inspired by London’s Carnaby Street in the ’60’s, takes the category for its everyday wearability with a block heel, slightly rounded toe and super-soft (but still substantial) feel.