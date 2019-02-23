The Boot Trend Taking Over Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019

From the start of Milan Fashion Week, boots have made themselves known as the major footwear trend for fall ‘19, but one is quickly standing out from the rest.

Snakeskin and snakeskin-printed boots have been spotted everywhere — in simple knee boots with stacked heels, exotic colors and with color-blocked leather. Here are five slithering, come-hither options:

Casadei

The 61-year-old Italian footwear brand took a walk on the wild side with a series of python prints in washed-out tones done on sumptuous, textured calf leather. Knee-high versions took their cue from London’s Carnaby Street of the swinging ’60s.

Snakeskin printed leather boots from Casadei for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While most of the designer’s fall ‘19 collection was inspired by Helene de Rothschild’s 1972 Surrealist Ball, Rossi still had plenty of luxe basics, including a suite of python whose pièce de résistance was neutral knee-high with a slender foot, slightly pointed toe and midheight heel, all of which guarantee that the boot will be a staple for its eventual owners.

A python over-the-knee boot from Gianvito Rossi’s fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

The latest stop for the jet-setting Edgardo Osorio was Los Angeles, and nothing says ‘L.A., baby’ like a pair of soaring thigh-high boots in a luscious green python complete with tassels, Western-inflected hardwear and Cuban heels. “I was thinking the Bohemian glamor of Kate Moss in her Johnny Depp era,” he told FN, “a modern-day Talitha Getty.”

Green snakeskin Aquazzura fall ’19 boot. CREDIT: FN Starr

Santoni

Python slouch boots in a vintage-inflected silhouette were hand-painted with a flash of Santoni’s signature orange running down the front to match the interior of the heels.

Santoni fall ’19 snakeskin slouch boot. CREDIT: FN Staff

Sergio Rossi

Delving into the archives once more, the brand’s new tapered block heel could be found on boots of all sizes, but a standout was a pair of over-the-knees with vertical strips of black suede, white nappa, croc-embossed metallic and, yes, python running down the front from thigh to toe.

