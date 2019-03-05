Malone Souliers Now Has Two Women at the Helm

At the Malone Souliers presentation on Monday in Paris, Mary Alice Malone’s gorgeous fall ’19 collection had a rival in the shape of the creative director’s equally gorgeous 3-month-old daughter, May.

“My husband went out and bought her a complete Fashion Week wardrobe,” revealed Malone. “He dresses her every morning.” Lucky baby — with the label’s Minismalls kid’s collection, her shoe-drobe will soon be the envy of preschoolers everywhere.

Mary Alice Malone and new daughter May. CREDIT: FN Staff

Yes, with the departure of Roy Luwolt, the label may have lost a CEO, but now, as Malone joked, “there are two women at the helm.”

“We really are from Venus,” she continued, so it’s kind of appropriate. There’s so much to do and so much potential for growth, but I feel that I’ve got a lot of energy, so I don’t mind the sleepless nights. We have a lot of upcoming collaborations so we have the opportunity to expand and explore all of the facets of the Malone woman.”

Malone Souliers fall ’19 CREDIT: FN Staff

Fall collection highlights included sophisticated shearling-trimmed bottines and boots and mules with diamante cuffs. Elsewhere, pumps and boots came in a herringbone elaphe print borrowed from the menswear universe. “I find the actual fabric a little heavy and dated,” said Malone, “but the leather gives it an entirely different spin; it’s such a textural looking pattern but clean and sleek at the same time.”

Talking of the opposite sex, the label’s first men’s line will be released in June. “Designing for a different archetype is very exciting,” she concluded, “it’s something completely new but still very us.”