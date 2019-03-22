From Animal Prints to Metallics, Bold Boots Will Dominate Fall: Here’s What’s Trending

There’s no doubt about it: Fall ’19 will be all about the boot.
Did it ever go away? Not entirely, but with the fashion sneaker, sculptural heel and myriad versions of the mule dominating past seasons, an up-the-leg style didn’t feel — or sell — as much as it had in the past.
This time, designers are imploring retailers and consumers to veer away from basic black and go for a big statement. Whether through color, print (mostly animal), metallics, embellishment, heel variety — or a combination of the above — the selection is seemingly endless.
Below, five must-have categories for the season. Click through to see a full look at all of the boots of fall ’19.
Exotics All Over
Snakeskin and snakeskin print is the new neutral for fall ’19. Take your pick on heel height and shape and dress it up or down from there.
Animalia Extravaganza
Last season’s leopard has morphed into an entire animal kingdom that also includes zebra and other abstract iterations of mammalian-inspired prints, usually done on calf hair.
The Mighty Platform
Get ready to walk tall come fall, with platform boots that are the power shoe of the season.
Brown Is the New Neutral
On and off the runway, brown shoes suddenly felt chic again, especially in a sandy suede bootie or mahogany over-the-knees.
Haute Hikers
Last fall’s hiker returns and proves to be one of the most versatile — and comfortable — shoes with an edge.
Western Vibes
Western shapes also made a comeback, especially at Paris Fashion Week, where Roger Vivier redefined the look of a modern-day rhinestone cowgirl.
Click through for a full look at all the boots from the fall ’19 season.
Want more?
The Boot Trend Taking Over Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019
The Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2019
Everything You Need To Know About Shoes at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2019