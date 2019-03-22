From Animal Prints to Metallics, Bold Boots Will Dominate Fall: Here’s What’s Trending

There’s no doubt about it: Fall ’19 will be all about the boot.

Did it ever go away? Not entirely, but with the fashion sneaker, sculptural heel and myriad versions of the mule dominating past seasons, an up-the-leg style didn’t feel — or sell — as much as it had in the past.

This time, designers are imploring retailers and consumers to veer away from basic black and go for a big statement. Whether through color, print (mostly animal), metallics, embellishment, heel variety — or a combination of the above — the selection is seemingly endless.

Below, five must-have categories for the season. Click through to see a full look at all of the boots of fall ’19.

Exotics All Over

Snakeskin and snakeskin print is the new neutral for fall ’19. Take your pick on heel height and shape and dress it up or down from there.

Snakeskin printed leather boots from Casadei for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A python over-the-knee boot from Gianvito Rossi’s fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

Animalia Extravaganza

Last season’s leopard has morphed into an entire animal kingdom that also includes zebra and other abstract iterations of mammalian-inspired prints, usually done on calf hair.

Paris Texas’s zebra boot for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Paris Texas

Animal print boots from Alexandre Birman fall ’19. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

The Mighty Platform

Get ready to walk tall come fall, with platform boots that are the power shoe of the season.

Dries Van Noten’s platform boots for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A platform boot from Clergerie with a backwards heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clergerie

Brown Is the New Neutral

On and off the runway, brown shoes suddenly felt chic again, especially in a sandy suede bootie or mahogany over-the-knees.

Brown suede boots at Hermès fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Suede and knit boots at Hermès for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

Haute Hikers

Last fall’s hiker returns and proves to be one of the most versatile — and comfortable — shoes with an edge.

Fabrizio Viti’s lace-up boot for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fabrizio Viti

Western Vibes

Western shapes also made a comeback, especially at Paris Fashion Week, where Roger Vivier redefined the look of a modern-day rhinestone cowgirl.

Roger Vivier’s satin Western boots with embellished buckle for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

