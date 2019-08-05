You’re Going to Need a Big Boot This Fall — 14 Bold Women’s Styles

It’s still summer, but for retailers, the start of August usually kicks off new season deliveries in preparation for fall. And while boots are always on offer, this year they’re back in a big, bold way.
The ankle boot has ruled both the runways and retail for the past decade, but during fall 2019’s fashion month in February and March, the footwear took a decidedly bold turn toward knee-high styles. The knee boot, absent just a few seasons ago, is undoubtedly the new silhouette of fall, meant to be worn with the midi dresses and skirts that are still dominating ready-to-wear. There are plenty of them in the season’s proliferation of animal prints, which include a little of everything, from abstract giraffe and zebra prints to the quintessential leopard. It’s a sure bet, though, that the boot of the season will be the snake-print knee-high boot, including those from “It” brand Paris Texas.
Kick-start your fall with a look at 14 of the biggest, boldest boots to come.