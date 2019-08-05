You’re Going to Need a Big Boot This Fall — 14 Bold Women’s Styles

It’s still summer, but for retailers, the start of August usually kicks off new season deliveries in preparation for fall. And while boots are always on offer, this year they’re back in a big, bold way.

The ankle boot has ruled both the runways and retail for the past decade, but during fall 2019’s fashion month in February and March, the footwear took a decidedly bold turn toward knee-high styles. The knee boot, absent just a few seasons ago, is undoubtedly the new silhouette of fall, meant to be worn with the midi dresses and skirts that are still dominating ready-to-wear. There are plenty of them in the season’s proliferation of animal prints, which include a little of everything, from abstract giraffe and zebra prints to the quintessential leopard. It’s a sure bet, though, that the boot of the season will be the snake-print knee-high boot, including those from “It” brand Paris Texas.

Kick-start your fall with a look at 14 of the biggest, boldest boots to come.

From left: Area multicolored snakeskin knee-high boot with stiletto heel. Jimmy Choo Brelan knee boot in napa leather with gold eyelet hardware. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Christian Louboutin Bolcheva suede over-the-knee boot with lamé fringe. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Dries Van Noten satin floral-print boots. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

From left: Giuseppe Zanotti giraffe-print, calf-hair knee boots. Alexandre Birman Rachel platform boots. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Unravel Project by Ben Taverniti nylon double-layer elephant boots with drawstrings. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Versace knee-high Western boot and baroque printed trouser. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

From left: Casadei pink lace-up, stretch-suede Lena over-the-knee boot with macro-crystal eyelet detail. The Attico mid-calf suede boot with multicolored stripes and a cone heel. CREDIT: Joshua Scott