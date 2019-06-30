Everything You Need to Know About Paris Couture Week

30 June: Azzedine Alaïa: The Tati Collection

On the first day of Paris Couture Week, the maison Azzedine Alaïa staged a preview for new exhibition, Azzedine Alaïa: The Tati Collection. For those unfamiliar, “Tati” was a collection the late designer launched for spring 1991, inspired by the well-known Parisian budget store. Originally modelled on the runway by Alaïa girls including Naomi Campbell, it riffed off the signature pink and white Vichy check print fabric associated with the low price chain found in Paris locations popular with a North African clientele.

ALAÏA COLLECTION ÉTÉ 1991, Mannequin : Farida Khelfa. CREDIT: Guy Marineau

In addition to the runway collection, Monsieur Alaia who himself came from working class roots in Tunisia, also produced a low-priced capsule collection consisting of a bag, T-shirt and a pair of espadrilles which was sold at the Tati stores. “What excited me was to attach my name and the world of haute couture with this brand that represented bargain clothing and bargain prices,” he said at the time. “When I flew home to Tunisia, I saw travellers at Paris’ Orly airport with huge Tati bags, full to the brim. I wanted to design something of good quality for this clientele who until then could not afford fashionable clothes.”

Related Rihanna Braves the Rain in NYC in Strappy Sandals & Dior Jumpsuit Ciara Looks Fierce on Set in Pigtails & Soaring Platform Booties Jennifer Lopez, How Are You Walking in Those 6-Inch Platform Boots?

A forerunner to the high street trend for designer diffusions, it’s worth remembering that this launched practically 15 years before Karl Lagerfeld’s debut with Swedish high street chain H&M in 2004.

Dress by Julie de Libran

Former Sonia Rykiel artistic director Julie de Libran chose the first day of Paris Couture Week to unveil the debut collection from her new eponymous label, Dress by Julie de Libran. And it was quite the entrance. She launched her line with an exclusive salon-style show, held at home, in her Left Bank townhouse, and she tapped her old friend Manolo Blahnik to provide the shoes.

Click here to read the full story on the collection.

Want more?

Manolo Blahnik provided the shoes for Julie de Libran’s eponymous launch collection over Paris Couture Week.

Everything you need to know about Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Olivier Rousteing Staged a Full-On Balmain Music Festival to Celebrate His Spring Collection

Dior’s Kim Jones Put a Novel Spin on the Naked Shoe Trend for Men

These Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2020 Show Were Made for Kite Flying