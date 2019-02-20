The Craziest Shoes Seen on the Runway at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week has officially ended, but we still can’t get enough of the dramatic and head-turning heels we saw on the runway.

For fall ’19, many designers brought their collections to new heights — literally. Much of the season’s footwear is focused on the platform. For instance, Alexa Chung presented chunky loafer hybrids, and at the Halpern show, Christian Louboutin lent his candy-striped sequin platforms for good use. Other labels that were all about the platform included Mark Fast, Matty Bovan and House of Holland.

Christian Louboutin sequin platform sandals seen on the runway at Halpern. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, boots got an update with over-the-top embellishments and standout materials. At the Kiko Kostadinov show, the brand’s lace-up boots hit the runway in a wader-inspired silhouette. The shoes are a collaboration with Camper.

And at the Roberta Einer show, the thigh-high boots, seen in a light mint colorway, gave off major aquatic vibes.

Dramatic thigh-high boots seen at the Roberta Einer show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Plus, the orange and pink boots at Natasha Zinko were just as memorable. They came with pockets similar to the designer’s utility vests, which were also presented.

Pink and orange thigh-high boots adorned with pockets, seen at the Natasha Zinko show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

