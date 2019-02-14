Chloe Gosselin’s Fall ’19 Collection Has a Shoe Named After Nicole Kidman

Chloe Gosselin unveiled her fall ’19 shoe collection during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. The designer was on hand for the presentation, which also welcomed model Karolina Kurkova and actress Angela Sarafyan.

For the fall season, Gosselin introduced new silhouettes including lace-up flats, sandals and heels.

Lace-up sandal shoes at Chloe Gosselin. CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA

Gosselin told FN, “I love the lace-up story. I always love to see how far you can push an accessory and how it can be for day time in flats and how you can elevate into an evening style.”

Daywear continues to be a key piece for the luxury label.

“There’s a comfort element [because] people don’t want to [always] switch to sneakers. People want the same beautiful details that are on their high heels,” FN’s 2018 Emerging Designer award winner explained.

More refined silhouettes were also presented, including a style named after Nicole Kidman. The heel includes an elegant fine gold chain. (Kidman has worn Chloe Gosselin shoes on the red carpet on many occasions.) Gosselin added, “She’s been a great supporter.”

Chloe Gosselin fall ’19. CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA

The collection contains both a muted color palette as well as pops of color seen in animal prints and padded velvets, which provides a “subtle and quiet strength,” according to Gosselin. Other silhouettes include tear-drop mules, ankle-booties and block-heeled platforms.

Chloe Gosselin fall ’19. CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA

