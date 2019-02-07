The Top Shoes at New York Fashion Week Men’s Shows

Models in lounge-friendly slippers and slides at Bode's presentation during New York Fashion Week Men's fall '19.

Men’s — and women’s — fashion has been all about sneakers as of late, but the spring ’19 season showed a glimpse of a possible shift back to the dress shoe, with Balenciaga showing no signs of its Triple S and a few men’s black leather lace-ups alongside spiky stilettos for women.

A model in comfy slippers at Bode’s fall ’19 presentation. CREDIT: Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week Men’s, while noticeably small, did add its own take on where men’s fashion footwear is going for the fall ‘19 season, and while there were plenty of sneakers to satisfy the average men’s consumer, other options emerged.

Todd Snyder, one of the most prominent designers of the week, had one of the best mixes of footwear, showing sturdy black leather loafers styled with nerdy-cool white socks. Socks proved to be an appreciated accessory throughout the week: At Lanlord, compression-style socks in primary colors have a different spin to simple Chuck Taylor-style low-tops in neutrals and white laces.

Socks and loafers at Todd Snyder were a reprieve from sneakers at New York Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lanlord’s compression-style socks and sneakers for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There were also hints of craftsmanship, such as Bode’s presentation, which showed a multitude of slippers that were both creative and looked comfortable.

While there weren’t many opportunities for the gender-bending that’s been prominent at other fashion weeks around the world, newcomer Palomo Spain offered a look at how men can wear the bow-accented slides that have been part of women’s wardrobes for a few seasons now.

The week wrapped up with Tom Ford’s co-ed showing Wednesday night, with pair after pair of men’s dress styles, including double monk straps, boots and velvet slippers all done in a basic (but not-so-basic) black.