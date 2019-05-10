Ariana Grande (and Her Miles-High Ponytail) Is the New Face of Givenchy

The worst-kept secret has been revealed. On Thursday, luxury label Givenchy teased its newest face with a video of a shadowed silhouette whipping her ponytail in the air. While it wasn’t made official yet, the cryptic clip wasn’t so mysterious. Fans immediately guessed that it was Ariana Grande, and on Friday, Givenchy confirmed the news.

With another Instagram post, Givenchy made the announcement official with a video of Grande hitting a high note and adding the hashtag #Arivenchy. The pop star is set to star in the house’s fall ’19 campaign, which will be released in July.

“I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy. It is a house I have forever admired, and to now be part of that family is such an honor,” Grade said in a statement. “I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

The “7 Rings” singer, who is also a brand ambassador for Reebok, joins Givenchy muses such as Audrey Hepburn, Meghan Markle, Julia Roberts and more.

In 2017, Clare Waight Keller, formerly of Chloé, was named the new artistic director of Givenchy. The British designer succeeded Riccardo Tisci, who stepped down after a 12-year tenure.

