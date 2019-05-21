Celine Dion Reveals She Has a Storage and Computer System Just for Organizing Her Shoes

Celine Dion is the latest celebrity to take part in “Carpool Karaoke” with late-night talk show host James Corden. As the duo drives around the Las Vegas strip singing to classic songs like “My Heart Will Go On” and “Because You Love Me,” the conversation turns to shoes, or more specifically the huge collection of shoes Dion has amassed.

“Now, let’s talk about shoes,” Corden tells Dion at around the 5:58 mark in the clip. “Shoes are a very important part of your life. How many shoes do you think you own?”

Dion, who is known for her fashion statements and killer footwear, estimates that she owns 3,000 to 5,000 pairs, but Corden says that he’s heard that the figure is closer to 10,000. When asked where she keeps so many, Dion explains that she keeps her giant collection in a warehouse for storage. She also adds that she has a place in Florida where she had her own computer system for sorting through all her shoes. “I would press [a button] and there would be, like, doors open, and they were all by colors, so I would press another button, and they would turn like that in front of me.”

However, Corden eventually pulls a surprise on Dion. He reveals that he spoke with her assistants, who felt that they needed to cull some of Dion’s footwear. In fact, Corden has some of her shoes in the back seat, ready to give out for free to strangers on the street. Dion is visibly not amused with the fact that she has to part with her precious footwear, but Corden jokes that she will still have 9,975 pairs after this.

Dion clearly has a thing for pointed-toe shoes, because all three pairs she departs with in the video have the distinct feature. “I need alcohol,” she remarks after giving away the first pair of white ankle boots. The second pair she’s forced to give out are red leather pumps with a spiked heel, which Corden says are barely even worn. Lastly, the two find a couple who gladly accept a pair of Dion’s blue suede pumps. Looks like Dion will have to have a word with her assistants when she gets back.

