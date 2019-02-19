Victoria Beckham, Bella Hadid & More Celebs Remember Karl Lagerfeld on Social Media

Karl Lagerfeld and Victoria Beckham attend the 65th Bambi Award ceremony at the Stage Theater in Berlin.

Upon news of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing at 85, social media has been flooded with A-listers and fashion industry names paying tribute to the fashion powerhouse, who served as creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label.

Lagerfeld’s brand confirmed his death on Feb. 19 in Paris — just two days before his Fendi collection was scheduled to show in Milan and a few weeks ahead of his Chanel show.

“Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious,” the post read. “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.”

Among those who gave their final farewell was fellow designer Victoria Beckham, calling Lagerfeld a “genius” who was “always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally.”

Her husband, former football star David Beckham, also shared a note on Instagram recalling one of the designer’s most memorable quotes: “Evolution is the secret for the next step.”

Another storied fashion house’s chief designer, Donatella Versace remembered her and late brother Gianni’s relationship with Lagerfeld. “We were always learning from you,” she wrote.

Additionally, Stella McCartney described the designer as a “true icon,” along with a classic throwback image of Lagerfeld shot by photographer Helmut Newton. “He held his place high above all, and his sharp wit and mind blew us all away,” she said. “Thank you Karl for all the beauty and for seeing the world through those iconic glasses that were truly rose-tinted with a vision that was like no other.”

Designers Marc Jacobs, Zac Posen, Alexander Wang and Jeremy Scott also bid their condolences.

“Waking up to a world without Karl. So sad. And strange. He was a great inspiration to me,” said Jacobs, “and undeniably, a unique and extraordinary talent.”

Posen remarked on the “#endofanera.”

Wang wrote in all caps: “R.I.P TO THIS MAN WHO DEFIED ANY BOUNDARIES PUT IN FRONT OF HIM, WHO CONSTANTLY REINVENTED WHAT IT MEANT TO BE A CREATIVE, AND WHOSE CULTURAL IMPACT WILL BE FOREVER REMEMBERED.”

Scott took a similar approach. “AT A LOSS OF WORDS BUT I AM FLOODED WITH MEMORIES. RIP KARL WHAT A WONDERFUL FAIRYTALE LIFE YOU LIVED I WILL CHERISH ALL THE MEMORIES FOR EVER,” he wrote.

Beyond fashion industry names, a number of celebrities took to social media to share their memories of Lagerfeld.

On Instagram, Bella Hadid wrote, “Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit, love and passion for fashion will live on forever.”

Claudia Schiffer posted an image with the designer, complete with a heartfelt caption: “Karl was my magic dust, he transformed me from a shy German girl into a supermodel. He taught me about fashion, style and survival in the fashion business. What Warhol was to art, he was to fashion; he is irreplaceable. He is the only person who could make black and white colourful! I will be eternally grateful to him.”

More supermodels, including Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, had words to say.

Evangelista called him the “great love of my life.”

Campbell, on the other hand, said there were “too many memories to write.”

After admitting she was “so scared to interview [Lagerfeld],” British writer, TV presenter and model Alexa Chung revealed a beauty trick from the designer himself. “Thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig.”

Separately, Lily Allen, who became the face of Chanel handbags a decade ago, reminisced on her time with Lagerfeld. “You made me feel like a princess,” she said. “I never quite understood what you saw in me but I am forever grateful for the support that you and Chanel have given me over the last 15 years.”

Actress Diane Kruger even expressed regret. “I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter,” she said. “I’m heartbroken I was too late.”

Want more?

Fashion Legend Karl Lagerfeld Is Dead at 85

Karl Lagerfeld Absent From the Chanel Spring 2019 Couture Show

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Karl Lagerfeld Puts Together a Chanel Couture Show