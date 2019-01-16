Valentino and Birkenstock Unveil the Ultimate Shoe Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week

Birkenstock and Valentino just unveiled the ultimate shoe collaboration at Paris Fashion Week.

As comfort footwear and high fashion continue to converge, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli put his own unique spin on Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona sandal. The looks were revealed at Valentino’s men’s show in Paris today.

One style, which comes in “Valentino” red, features buckles and a full-leather covered footbed. The other look is all black, with the Valentino VLTN logo on the side.

Valentino x Birkenstock. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I chose to make this collaboration with Birkenstock for the same reason people choose Birkenstock every day. No matter what you wear, who you are, no matter your gender or social background, no matter your age, your style, no matter if you care about fashion or if you do not, Birkenstock has its own universal language. I loved the idea of approaching the DNA of our maison, represented by the individual and intimate world of Couture with something that it is so free and adaptable. To me, this is the definition of inclusivity,” said Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Maison Valentino.

A close-up look at Valentino’s collaboration with Birkenstock. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The sandals will be sold in select Valentino boutiques globally and on Valentino.com. They will also be stocked in Birkenstock boutiques and on Birkenstock.com.

David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas, recently told FN: “Having visibility on runways opens a door to acceptance with true fashion-driven consumers.”

Birkenstock recently teamed up with Rick Owens and has also collaborated with Barneys, Opening Ceremony and others.