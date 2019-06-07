Designers Tory Burch & Tabitha Simmons on Confidence, Career & Motherhood + More

FN cover stars Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons sat down for a candid conversation on their biggest career moments, juggling motherhood and work, and more at the FN Two Ten WIFI Women Who Rock event in New York City. Chief creative officer and executive chairman of her eponymous lifestyle brand, Burch, kicked off the night saying, “First of all, I’m always out of my comfort zone. I think that is part of being an entrepreneur and in business.”

The conversation soon moved to women’s issues where both Burch and Simmons spoke about struggling with confidence. “Confidence is part of the problem with a lot of women, including myself,” admitted Burch. While Simmons added, “I have doubts — self-doubts . . . “My motto, I guess, is, ‘If you fall off your horse, you get back on.’ ”

And when the conversation turned to mentorship, Burch stated it’s important that men be included. “I have had so many. But I’ve also had men as mentors, and I think as a group of incredible women it’s so important to have men be part of the conversation or we’re just going to be agreeing and talking to ourselves,” she said.

Watch the clip above for highlights from the talk.