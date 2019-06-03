Tory Burch on the Power & Perils of Social Media + the Sneaker Boom

Tory Burch, who is the executive chairman and chief creative officer of her eponymous lifestyle brand, talked to FN about the power and perils of social media, the state of American fashion and her wildly successful Reva ballet flat.

The state of American fashion

“We have a lot of the market share — and a lot of ideas like streetwear come from America. When people say it’s not relevant, I beg to differ. There are incredible designers in America, and we have to do a better job telling the story.”

The proliferation of sneaker culture

“Sneakers are at a different level now. We’ve always made them, but it’s interesting to push ideas forward in terms of innovation. We’re working on some styles that have a different take than what’s out there. Women have fundamentally changed the way they look at their lifestyles. People want to be comfortable, and sneakers are that. I know some people who still won’t wear them, but it’s definitely not going away.”

The magical Reva ballet flat

“The fact that they’re still working and resonating on very chic women is exciting. We came up with a travel construction called the Minnie, which is super comfortable. We have different versions coming out. A ballet flat is a classic. Flats are super chic; I’ve always loved them.”

The designer said shoes have big potential for the company. CREDIT: Tawni Bannister

The power of social media

“We had a moment where our systems didn’t align, so we had no visibility on shipping or receiving. We had to use our social media platform to engage our customer to tell them we were having this issue. We have an authentic customer on social media. If you’re honest, which you have to be on these channels, they support you in getting through difficult times.”

The perils of social media

“I think it can be detrimental and hurtful. Social everything has to be treated with care. I actually don’t read a lot of the comments. I try to stay away from politics, but sometimes it’s hard. I weigh in on humanity. That’s important.”

The importance of maintaining her privacy and getting away from it all

“It’s about protecting my family and having a down-to-earth lifestyle. It’s something that’s important to me. I grew up on a farm in the middle-of-nowhere Pennsylvania, in Valley Forge. I appreciate the city, but I’m definitely more of a tomboy. I couldn’t love our industry more. That said, it’s healthy to have a break and be able to turn off. That’s something that’s been important to me as I raise my children.”

