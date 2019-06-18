Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ballet Flats for Men, Heron Preston’s Gore-Tex Collab Kick Off Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Stephanie Hirschmiller

Stephanie Hirschmiller

More Stories By Stephanie

View All
Virgil Abloh and Heron Preston backstage at the latter's spring 2020 show.
Virgil Abloh and Heron Preston backstage at the latter's spring 2020 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began its six-day run on Tuesday, and it’s already off to a buzzy start. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening on the runway, in collaborations and on foot in Paris for spring ’20:

June 18:

Heron Preston

Alton Mason opened the Heron Preston spring 2020 show.
Alton Mason opened the Heron Preston spring 2020 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alton Mason opened Heron Preston’s show with a tailored suit made of foam, created with the architecture firm behind the Salt Shed in NYC, where Preston did his first Fashion Week presentation in 2016. There was also a four-piece Gore-Tex collab, a partnership with Levi’s, plus lots of recycled materials from nylon to tweed. He also included a Nike collaboration he created especially for for Air Max Day. “The vibe was concrete jungle,” said the designer backstage. “I decided to invite a bunch of people who have been inspiring me, like painter Robert Nava, based in Brooklyn, who literally puts art on clothes. It was like creating a big family of collaborators.”

Front row at Heron Preston with Virgil Abloh, Carine Roitfeld and Gigi Hadid.
Front row at Heron Preston with Virgil Abloh, Carine Roitfeld and Gigi Hadid.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bode

Bode, spring 2020, Paris Men's Fashion Week.
Bode, spring 2020, Paris Men’s Fashion Week.
CREDIT: shutterstock

For her poetic men’s runway debut in Paris, CFDA Emerging Talent award-winner Emily Adams Bode introduced the ballet slipper for men. She teamed it with workwear-inspired suiting, hand-painted silk shirts and crocheted knits. The performance-culture aesthetic of the collection referenced her family ties to the Ohio-based Bode Wagon Company, which was commissioned to build show wagons for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

 

Want more?

6 Ways Paul Andrew’s Ferragamo Menswear Debut Celebrated & Updated the House

An Inside Look at Givenchy’s Unexpected Footwear Collaboration

MSGM Partners Fila & Sebago & Marco de Vincenzo Collaborates With Superga at Pitti Uomo

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad