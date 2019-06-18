Ballet Flats for Men, Heron Preston’s Gore-Tex Collab Kick Off Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began its six-day run on Tuesday, and it’s already off to a buzzy start. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening on the runway, in collaborations and on foot in Paris for spring ’20:

Heron Preston

Alton Mason opened the Heron Preston spring 2020 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alton Mason opened Heron Preston’s show with a tailored suit made of foam, created with the architecture firm behind the Salt Shed in NYC, where Preston did his first Fashion Week presentation in 2016. There was also a four-piece Gore-Tex collab, a partnership with Levi’s, plus lots of recycled materials from nylon to tweed. He also included a Nike collaboration he created especially for for Air Max Day. “The vibe was concrete jungle,” said the designer backstage. “I decided to invite a bunch of people who have been inspiring me, like painter Robert Nava, based in Brooklyn, who literally puts art on clothes. It was like creating a big family of collaborators.”

Front row at Heron Preston with Virgil Abloh, Carine Roitfeld and Gigi Hadid. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bode

Bode , spring 2020, Paris Men’s Fashion Week. CREDIT: shutterstock

For her poetic men’s runway debut in Paris, CFDA Emerging Talent award-winner Emily Adams Bode introduced the ballet slipper for men. She teamed it with workwear-inspired suiting, hand-painted silk shirts and crocheted knits. The performance-culture aesthetic of the collection referenced her family ties to the Ohio-based Bode Wagon Company, which was commissioned to build show wagons for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

