Tommy Hilfiger Brings ‘Tommy Now’ to Paris for the First Time for Spring 2019

(L-R): Hailey Baldwin, Tommy Hilfiger, Maggie Jiang, Lewis Hamilton and Winnie Harlow at the Tommy Hilfiger spring '18 show in Shanghai.

For the first time, Tommy Hilfiger is staging its “Tommy Now” show at Paris Fashion Week.

The brand’s see-now, buy-now spring ’19 show will be held March 2 in Paris — a follow-up to previous shows held in Milan, New York, London and Los Angeles.

Spring ’19 marks another first for” Tommy Now”: Tommy x Zendaya, the label’s collaboration with the 22-year-old actress, will debut in Paris.

“For spring 2019, we can think of no better place to premiere the first Tommy x Zendaya collaborative collection than Paris,” founder Tommy Hilfiger said in a release. “Our innovative ‘see-now, buy-now’ experiential show will blend our Americana heritage, Zendaya’s confidence and optimism, and the city’s iconic elements for a truly unforgettable runway event.”

Tommy Hilfiger announced its partnership with Zendaya in October, naming her global brand ambassador.

The brand’s collaboration with the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star serves to fill a void left by the end of Tommy x Gigi, a four-season long partnership with model Gigi Hadid.

The first five seasons of the “Tommy Now” format have been successful for Hilfiger, with the innovative show experience generating buzz and leading to sold-out apparel and accessories. All runway looks from the spring ’19 show will be available to shop immediately on Tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores, on social media and through wholesale partnerships.

