Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Are Bringing Their See-Now, Buy-Now Runway Show to the Apollo Theater

Tommy Hilfiger’s TommyNow show is making a grand comeback to New York during fashion Week this fall. The brand is returning on Sept. 8 to showcase its second collab with actress and brand influencer Zendaya at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem.

This will be TommyNow’s first time returning to NYC since the experiential “See Now, Buy Now” runway event in 2016.

The brand will continue the celebration of inclusion, diversity, and empowerment that Hilfiger and Zendaya brought to the runway during their Paris launch in Spring 2019. The show follows high-powered productions in Shanghai, Milan, London and LA.

Apollo Marquee

The line will be taking cues from the strong and confident women that the Apollo Theatre has hosted, including Arethra Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald and Patti LaBelle. The trendy new collab will be reimagining the era-defining power dressing of these women with a bold modern edge.

Related Zendaya Matches Suede Spike Heels With a Patchwork Skirt at 'Dream in Black' Brunch Zendaya's 5.5-Inch Louboutin Heels Make Her Legs Look Miles Long Zendaya + NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Wear Spider-Man-Inspired Looks at Premiere

Zendaya steps out with Tommy Hilfiger at the Tommy x Zendaya finale. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“After traveling the world and an unforgettable show in Paris with Zendaya, I’m excited to return to where our “See Now, Buy Now” journey started,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “Zendaya’s desire to bring Tommy Now to Harlem felt like an amazing next step in expressing her vision for the future. Her statement-making point of view in everything she does is what makes her such an inspiring collaborator – it is honor to continue to provide her with a platform in the fashion industry to share this.”

Models at the Tommy x Zendaya finale. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Building on the “See Now, Buy Now” concept, all of the runway looks will be available across 70 countries online at tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores, at select wholesale partners, and on social media.

Want more?

Zendaya Matches Suede Spike Heels With a Patchwork Skirt at ‘Dream in Black’ Brunch

Zendaya’s 5.5-Inch Louboutin Heels Make Her Legs Look Miles Long

Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Parent’s Shares Plummet on Prolonged Trade War Fears