Fetish Shoes, Gauze-Wrapped Sandals & More of the Most Memorable Shoes at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week wraps up today — and there have been some memorable shoes walking down the runway.

Here, a recap of the shoe news from J.W. Anderson, Christopher Kane, Roksanda and Erdem.

J.W. Anderson: A Day at the Races

J.W. Anderson fall ’19 sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An equestrian theme featured sculptural twisted scarves looped through hems and around shoulders like the braided manes of show ponies. Gauzy wrap sandals came with ends trailing in their wake like fluttering scarves of racegoers. And the story continued with jockey cap hats and bags to match.

Christopher Kane’s Fetish Footwear

Christopher Kane fall ’19 shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There is always an underlying sexual connotation in Christopher Kane’s collections. This season it was fetishes. The liquid filled plastic links on sandals came from the “sploshing” fetish (Google it). The liquid plastic idea also played out on bags and details on the garments, while a T-shirt dress came emblazoned with a pair of gloves and the word “rubberist.”

Malone Souliers & Roksanda Team Up Again



Malone Souliers once again collaborated with Roksanda for show shoes this season, including ankle boots, loafers and slip-on mules. All styles were designed with a focus on artisanal qualities and detailing. One standout? Rubberized slouchy ankle boots in brushed-off leather with satin and suede trim. Colors include cinnamon, tobacco and oyster.

Roksanda x Malone Souliers, London Fashion Week, fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Erdem



It was fitting that Erdem Moralioglu once again held his London Fashion Week show at the National Portrait Gallery — this season, he was inspired by Italian artistocrat and art lover Princess Orietta Pogson Doria Pamphilj. The colorful, ornate dresses were paired with hardware-embellished flats and boots, pretty kitten-heel slingbacks, brocade pumps and studded booties.

Erdem on the runway at LFW. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

