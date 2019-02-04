Sarah Flint’s Pre-Fall Shoe Collection Is Pretty as a Picture

Sarah Flint’s pre-fall collection is an ode to the Dutch Golden Age.

“This season, my inspiration was Johannes Vermeer and the Dutch masters’ still lifes — those beautiful paintings with the flowers that look like they’re going to pop off the page, and the lapis lazuli and use of light and dark,” said the designer, adding that the theme will appear in her limited-edition line of pumps, slides, pointy-toe skimmers and boots.

Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl With a Pearl Earring” CREDIT: PETER DEJONG/SHUTTERSTOCK

Painting by Jan Brueghel. CREDIT: GIANNI DAGLI ORTI/SHUTTERSTOCK

“One of my favorite styles from the collection is the Still Life,” said Flint. “It has these incredibly beautiful handmade leather flowers.”

In addition to the floral appliques, the line incorporates authentic colors from the masters. “Vermeer had a pigment color called ‘green earth.’ It’s very similar to one that we’re using.”

Still Life Slides by Sarah Flint for pre-fall 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

And while her client base includes high-profile names such as Meghan Markle and Cindy Crawford, Flint said her design process is focused on everyday women. “I’m creating the kinds of shoes that women live their lives in but that also have these beautiful artistic details so they’re not sacrificing style for comfort,” Flint said.

She also noted that travel is a common through-line in her collections, even in regard to the Dutch paintings, which she often encountered during trips to Europe. “I’ve always been obsessed with the Dutch masters,” she said. “So [to research], I was looking back at all the museums I’ve been to over the years.”

