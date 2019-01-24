Salvatore Ferragamo Taps Bryanboy, Diet Prada & More Influencers for a Special Video Series

Pelayo Diaz (L) and Bryanboy sit in the front row at the Acne Studios fall '19 show during Paris Fashion Week Men's.

Salvatore Ferragamo is putting the focus on one of its key symbols, the Gancini double-hook fastening, celebrated by the brand’s women’s creative director, Paul Andrew, with a new overall pattern and a digital campaign, debuting on Thursday.

In particular, the Florentine fashion house tapped Bryanboy to direct a series of short movies, which explore with humor the joy and sorrow of the digital lives of several international influencers, including Bryanboy himself; Caro Daur; the duo behind Diet Prada, Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler; Tamu McPherson; Pelayo Díaz; Aureta; Susie Bubble; and Carlo Sestini.

Lensed in different moments of their lives, all the protagonists sport ready-to-wear pieces and accessories showing the new Gancini pattern, first introduced with the resort 2019 collection.

“As a designer, I appreciate the innate elegance of the Gancini’s refined simplicity and the sensuality of its form. Another aspect is its duality: two clasps that connect and hold together,” said Andrew. “The beauty of the Gancini shape is something I’ve worked to emphasize and enrich through the creation of this new Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini monogram.”

The short movies will be available across all the Salvatore Ferragamo digital platforms.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.

