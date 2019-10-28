Roger Vivier Teams Up With French Singer on Song, Music Video Spotlighting This California-Inspired Sneaker

Roger Vivier’s latest sneaker is inspired by ’70s California skate culture — and so is its accompanying music video.

The French label tapped avant-garde singer Petite Meller to create an exclusive song, called “The Way I Want,” to highlight its Viv’ Skate sneaker. Vivier and Meller also collaborated on a accompanying music video — which was filmed in Los Angeles to capture the skate spirit.

The album art for Petite Meller’s “The Way I Want” with Roger Vivier. CREDIT: Roger Vivier

Known for her unique look and her jazz-pop sound, Meller called the Vivier collaboration “a sublime moment of creativity.”

“Roger Vivier represents the French new wave cinema that I grew up on and was inspired by,” the French-Israeli star said in a release. “Filming in L.A. with my friends made me realize, I’m living life precisely ‘The Way I Want.'”

In the video, Meller wanders through the desert, discovering a villa of girls dressed in Viv’ Skate sneakers as they lounge around a concrete skate park. Meller tries to skate herself — but, since she’s barefoot, she stumbles on her board, hitting her head on the concrete.

When Meller opens her eyes, one of the girls offers her a pair of shoes — and as soon as she puts on her Viv’ Skates, she’s able to skate like a pro, effortlessly gliding on her board and even performing tricks.

A shot from the music video for Petite Meller’s “The Way I Want” with Roger Vivier. CREDIT: Roger Vivier

A shot from the music video for Petite Meller’s “The Way I Want” with Roger Vivier. CREDIT: Roger Vivier

“I love collaborating with different artists — dancers, actors, and musicians whose creativity inspire me,” creative director Gherardo Felloni said. “Petite is an artist with a vivid imagination, her look and style are beautiful. She is also a magnificent singer and it’s very special to have her write a song exclusively for Roger Vivier.”

The Viv’ Skate is an ultra-light, colorful sneaker, meant to capture the youthful spirit and freedom of the ’70s California skateboarding movement. The shoes come in several cuts (low, high-top and slip-on) and are fabricated in several different materials, such as calfskin, grosgrain and velvet. They have pure lines, with Vivier’s signature buckle done either in metal or lacquer.

Roger Vivier’s Viv’ Skate sneaker. CREDIT: Roger Vivier

The Viv’ Skate is available to shop now at Rogervivier.com and in boutiques. Prices begin at around $600 and go up depending on cut and fabrication.

