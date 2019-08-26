Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Will Stream on Amazon Prime

Rihanna is giving fans a front row look at her Savage x Fenty runway show.

The singer-turned-designer’s fall ’19 lingerie show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20.

“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to the Savage x Fenty Show this year!” Rihanna said in a release. “We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers.”

Fans can expect the show to be a big extravaganza — filled not just with fashion looks but also with some of the biggest names (still to be announced) in music.

“The star-studded evening is set to be a radical departure from tradition, a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture,” Amazon Studios wrote in a statement. “With exciting surprises around every corner, including performances from some of the hottest acts in music, the show debuts Savage x Fenty’s bold and fearless Fall/Winter 2019 collection.”

Rihanna has yet to announce a date or location for the show, which is set to take place next month during September Fashion Week. The video will serve as a runway documentary, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the show’s production; RiRi herself has signed on as executive producer.

Related Rihanna Returns to Barbados' Crop Over Carnival in a Bubble-Gum Pink Feathered Look Rihanna Offers a Comfy Yet Flashy Alternative to Airport Style Rihanna Encourages Body Positivity With Curvy Mannequins at Fenty Pop-Up

Savage x Fenty’s last show was for fall ’18, held in October 2018 at Brooklyn Navy Yard on the last night of NYFW, with superstar power on the runway in the form of Bella and Gigi Hadid. A diverse cast of models was hired for the presentation, and the lingerie looks were made immediately available for purchase; Manolo Blahnik provided the heels for the show.

Gigi Hadid models Savage x Fenty in October 2018.In the video below, see celebrity highlights from the FN Achievement Awards.

Want more?

Rihanna Encourages Body Positivity With Curvy Mannequins at Fenty Pop-Up

Rihanna’s $600M Net Worth Makes Her the World’s Richest Female Musician, According to Forbes

Rihanna Talks Fenty at the Paris Launch