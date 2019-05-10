Rihanna and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton make their partnership official.

The pop icon and the multinational fashion conglomerate have announced a new luxury house based in Paris dubbed Fenty. (The multihyphenate superstar’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.)

Developed by Rihanna herself, the maison will feature ready-to-wear as well as shoes and accessories, debuting this spring. It becomes the first fashion brand launched from inception by industry magnate Bernard Arnault since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in a statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and businesswise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Rihanna is now the first female designer of color at what is widely considered the largest luxury group in the world — parent to renowned fashion brands including Christian Dior, Fendi and Givenchy.

Speculation about the partnership erupted early this year. It was rumored that LVMH had already handpicked a number of employees from brands like Louis Vuitton and Celine to work on the project with Rihanna and some of her top associates.

The 31-year-old talent has also earned her place among the industry’s finest. She was named Fashion Icon of the Year at the CFDA Awards in 2014, signed a deal with Puma later that year to become its creative director and was crowned with the Shoe of the Year honor at the 2016 FN Achievement Awards.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH. “She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

