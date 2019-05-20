A Look at the Shoes in Rihanna’s Fenty Collection

Rihanna celebrates the one-year anniversary of her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, in New York.

On May 10th, LVMH announced a new joint venture with Rihanna: a luxury fashion brand called Fenty. The line will be compiled of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories released in drops online at Fenty.com, rather than adhere to the seasonal fashion calendar.

And now, for a cover story Rihanna did with T magazine, we get a glimpse of pieces from the collection she modeled for the shoot. All four shoes are calfskin strappy sandals, with two versions in embossed leather. Each sandal is designed with a sharply pointed toe, and comes in a sky blue, turquoise, coral and tan colorway. Two pairs come with three straps that cross around the foot (along with a small strap for the big toe), and the other two pairs come with two straps. The single-soled heels range in price from $600-700.

In addition, fans got a preview of the entire range of the collection through a video Fenty and LVMH released today on Instagram. In it, Rihanna can be seen styling a diverse group of models with her Fenty wares, including white monochromatic separates and shirt dresses.

The first drop of product from Fenty will arrive online on May 29, with a pop-up in Paris slated for May 24.

