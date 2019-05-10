Social Media Goes Wild Over Rihanna’s Confirmed Fashion Label With LVMH

Rihanna at the 2016 FN Achievement Awards in New York.

She’s done beauty. She’s done athleisure. And she’s done lingerie.

Now+ Rihanna is taking over the luxury fashion space, building her empire with the announcement of a new Paris-based maison called Fenty. (Her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.)

The entertainment mogul is set to launch her label with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton this spring — and, as expected, the Rihanna Navy has gone wild on hearing the news.

Taking to social media, Riri herself posted on both Instagram and Twitter: “Big day for the culture.”

“This is proof that nothing is impossible,” she added. “Glory be to God.”

In response, her friends, fans and followers praised the partnership — a move that makes Rihanna the first female designer of color at what is often dubbed the largest luxury group in the world.

“Well deserved and such honor to work for such powerful, humble human! To many more success,” Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Hector Espinal commented on her Instagram post.

British fashion illustrator Hayden Williams wrote, “A true boss!!! You spoke this into existence & now it’s all coming to fruition!! So very proud of you!!”

Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, rapper Wale, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney-Schwartz and TMZ senior producer Van Lathan were among the variety of famous names who left a miscellany of emojis congratulating the 31-year-old talent.

Content creator Amarachi Nwosu said, “ABSOLUTE ICON. Your energy will be felt for generations to come. Congrats Queen!” Additionally, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs called it “one reign that just wont [sic] let up.”

Many of the commenters expressed excitement at the new venture, but found themselves missing the “Work” singer’s music. (Rihanna released her last album, “Anti” in January 2016, announcing in December that she would be debuting her ninth studio album this year.)

“Okay sis. I get it. No album. We forgive you,” wrote user @labeautyologist. “You’re more amazing than music.”

Another user, @_lickmyfashion_, said, “I want music from Rihanna, I really do…but at this point if she doesn’t give it to us for now I’m totally fine with that. You can tell she’s really in her element with this beauty stuff. I’m really proud of her[…] She found something she loved, stuck with it and is excelling.”

LVMH also shared the news on its social platforms. “The journey begins,” the French company wrote on Instagram.

The announcement is also trending on Twitter, with a number of users hailing Rihanna’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“At this pace, Rihanna’s business achievements, not her discography, might end up defining her career,” said Ian Blake (@BusyBoyd).

At this pace, Rihanna's business achievements, not her discography, might end up defining her career. #fenty making boss moves left AND right — Ian Blake (@BusyBoyd) May 10, 2019

Another speculated about the cost of the luxury goods, considering the “relatively affordable price points” of her previous ventures, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty. (Rihanna also joined forces with Puma on a limited-edition streetwear collection that included the Creeper — winner of the Shoe of the Year award at the 2016 FN Achievement Awards.)

Both @SavageXFenty & @fentybeauty have been/are relatively affordable price points. I’m curious to see what #Fenty will be about! — skatemorg p 🏄🏾‍♀️ (@cosmorgpolitan) May 10, 2019

The Fenty maison will feature ready-to-wear as well as shoes and accessories. It becomes the first fashion brand launched from inception by industry magnate Bernard Arnault since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in a statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and businesswise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

