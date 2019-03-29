Celebrity Stylist Marni Senofonte Surprises ‘Project Runway’ Designers for Head-to-Toe Challenge

One of the country’s most influential celebrity stylists made a surprise appearance on last night’s “Project Runway” episode.

Marni Senofonte, whose clients include Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé, was introduced on the Bravo TV series by fashion designer Christian Siriano, who described the week’s new challenge: creating a printed head-to-toe ensemble — down to the very shoes.

“I am fangirling hard standing in front of Marni right now,” said designer Bishme Cromartie in a sneak peek of the show shared by FN’s sister publication Hollywood Life.

Senofonte was quick to share advice from her years of styling, which contributed to major pop culture moments including the Instagram shot of Queen Bey’s pregnancy announcement as well as her “Lemonade” visual album. She also assisted in the designers’ own creations, serving as a contributor on episodes throughout the season.

“It’s not just about the garment — it’s about everything,” she said. “It’s the entire visual. It’s what they see from top to bottom. You have to be very conscious of an accessory not being an accessory. It’s actually part of the garment. It just has to be seamless.”

Siriano added: “Head-to-toe looks have such a greater impact when they’re styled correctly, and getting your work in front of a stylist like this is even more important than anything now.”

Among the most standout designs were Cromartie’s caped Moroccan-print dress and pumps, Sonia Kasparian’s asymmetrical dress-jumpsuit hybrid complete with python and leopard prints, and Hester Sunshine’s all-gingham outfit paired with chunky lace-up platform boots.

A look designed by Bishme Cromartie. CREDIT: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

A look designed by Sonia Kasparian. CREDIT: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

A look designed by Hester Sunshine. CREDIT: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

The latest season premiered two weeks ago with new host Karlie Kloss, joined by judges Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth. “Project Runway” airs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursdays.

