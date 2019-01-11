The Game-Changing Shoes Everyone Was Talking About at Pitti Uomo

From Y/Projects tuxedo-inspired shoes to Fila Fjord’s ‘disrupted’ take on the Disruptor, these are the shoes everyone was talking about at Pitti Uomo.

Y/Project’s Tuxedo Boot

Y/Project fall ’19 show at Pitti Immagine Uomo, Jan. 9. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Glenn Martens launched his first men’s footwear collection for Y/Project at Pitti Uomo. The standout shoe was a tuxedo-inspired ankle boot in graphic black and white. It was the perfect complement both for the Belgian designer’s tailoring-centric collection, the season’s new sartorial mood.

Fila Fjord’s Disruptor-Inspired Sandal

Fila Fjord fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila Fjord

The new Fila line designed by Astrid Andersen and Elgar Johnson featured a “disrupted” take on Fila’s popular Disruptor sneaker, which consisted of a sandal upper (drawn from the sports giant’s 1970s archives) on the classic Disruptor sole.

Z Zegna’s Cycle Shoes

Z Zegna fall ’19. CREDIT: Daniel Beres

The new sneaker for Z Zegna is called the Maze and it comes with an open rubber Vibram sole that’s reminiscent of pedals on a bicycle. An ingenious magnetic snap fastening is also borrowed from the world of cycling, making it perfect for the Tour de France.

Haculla’s Graffitied Sneakers

Haculla fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Haculla

Basketball shoes from this rock ‘n’ roll-inspired contemporary New York label came tagged with graffiti prints, The Rolling Stones’ lip motif and the words “Haculla lives.” The label also drew inspiration from the street artist Harif Guzman.

Bally’s High-Tech Hiker

Bally fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bally

The Swiss label’s Zermatt boot draws inspiration from the company’s mountaineering heritage. It comes with a Vibram Arctic Grip sole with a nonslip marbled graining effect for traction on snow and ice, plus a special button that turns blue when the temperature plummets and it’s time to head indoors for a vin chaud.

Fratelli Rossetti’s Scottish-style Loafers

Fratelli Rossetti fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fratelli Rossetti

It was all about the tartan at Fratelli Rossetti. Brand classic Brera loafers came with plaid prints on leather, which recall artisanal Scottish samplers. Lace-ups were done with Argyle-inspired stitching on the toe caps and monk straps came with an asymmetric fringe that nodded to a traditional Scottish kilt.

Grenson’s Collab With Craig Green

Grenson fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Grenson

The British brand reprised its collaboration with Craig Green for London Fashion Week Men’s with stitched styles mirroring the designer’s signature harness detailing. Mainline was a more traditional affair with a new Balmoral style derby hiker boot and smart leather sneakers that look like dress shoes.

