A Kanye West Rep Imposter Scams Designer Philipp Plein Out of Nearly $1 Million

It looks as though Kanye West is embroiled in another jaw-dropping, headline-making mess, though this time it’s not by his doing.

The story begins with Philipp Plein, whose theatrical runway shows have earned the reputation for being over-the-top with an extravagant setup, a star-studded front row and an unforgettable musical performance (past ones featured Snoop Dogg, Grace Jones and Lil Wayne) — all with a cost that has reportedly run in the millions. The designer took a break from the New York Fashion Week calendar last season to show his spring ’19 collection in Milan, so to mark his return to New York for fall ’19, he set out to put all his previous productions to shame with a black-tie dinner show at 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 that promised a three-course meal, a look at the forthcoming collections for his namesake line and Billionaire, plus a performance by West.

But on Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West tweeted that it was “just a rumor.”

He’s not performing at any fashion show this season. Just a rumor https://t.co/QcnO1ObEnC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 6, 2019

In a signed contract that was obtained by TMZ and reported by The New York Times, it looks as though the parties have fallen victim to forgery. Under the guise of West’s rep, a scammer (who is allegedly West’s former friend and a G.O.O.D. Music associate) reportedly contacted Plein to ink a deal in which West would perform for seven figures — and a cool $900,000 was wired to an account in advance.

According to a statement released by Philipp Plein International, the company pointed fingers at “an individual pretending to be part of his management team,” who “acted without Kanye’s knowledge, capitalizing on a former friendship with him. We hope to collaborate with Kanye West in the future, and we look forward to our 20th anniversary show this Monday evening.”

As of now, whether West or Plein plans to seek legal action and press charges remains to be seen.

