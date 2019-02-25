Why Jacquemus Put an End to His Signature Whimsical Heels

Fans of Simon Porte Jacquemus’ whimsical heels are in for a disappointment for the fall ’19 season: There wasn’t a single a quirky art deco silhouette in the house. And for good reason.

“My shoes have been copied so much by high-street chain stores,” the designer told FN of this dramatic departure. “I decided to go a completely different route with leather-covered heels in really minimal conical shapes.”

Tonight in Paris, the designer’s signature tongue-in-cheek humor took a more conceptual turn. What looked like a pointy white ankle boot worn with a pair of white cropped pants or a a crop jean turned out to be over-the-knee, turn-down versions created using a clever trompe l’oeil effect.

Jacquemus fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week, Feb. 25. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

In fact, this trompe l’oeil idea pervaded the entire show — it was seen in the backdrop on faded pastel houses, shuttered windows and stripy shop awnings, resembling a picturesque French town center. However, just like a movie set, it was created from a series of elaborate plywood hoardings.

Elsewhere, there were Jacquemus’ takes on the androgynous wader boots that dominated the runways of London Fashion Week. Done in super-soft leather you could wear them two ways: straight up or ruched. Luxe utility vibes played out also in the bags: exaggerated four-piece holster belts and minimal pochettes like an artisan’s tool belt.

Jacquemus fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week, Feb. 25. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Jacquemus fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week, Feb. 25. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

So what about Jacquemus’ other best-seller — his bijoux mini bags? He turned them into jewels in the form of necklaces, bracelets and key chains. Even the shoes got a bijoux treatment; a pair of blue pumps were seen suspended from a metal hoop, which dangled jauntily from one girl’s wrist.

Want more?

Bold Pumps Ruled the Streets of Milan Fashion Week Fall ’19

The Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019

Jimmy Choo Continues Its March Toward Megabrand Status at Milan Fashion Week