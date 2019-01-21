Sign up for our newsletter today!

Everything to Know About the Spring 2019 Shows at Paris Couture Fashion Week

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Taylor Hill modeling Schiaparelli haute couture.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

With Paris Couture Fashion Week in full swing, here’s a look at the hot shows, cool collaborations and memorable shoe moments.

Jan. 21: Dior’s Circus Shoes

The spring ’19 show took place in a striped Dior logo tent at the Musee Rodin and everything sparkled from top to toe. Heeled ankle boots and cross-strap flats came festooned with glitter. Couture footwear has a reputation for playing it very safe, but in a circus setting, a glitter boot becomes an approachable (not to mention, Instagrammable) trend that everyone can get behind. See the full Dior couture collection here.

dior haute couture boots
Dior haute couture spring ’19 boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jan. 21: Schiaparelli’s Rodeo Drive

Cowgirls at Paris Haute Couture Week? Mais oui. Schiaparelli’s Bertrand Guyon gave his frocks a youthful and androgynous attitude, pairing some of the looks with kick-ass Western boots. The star motifs mirrored the astrological theme of the spring ‘19 collection.

Schiaparelli couture spring 2019
Schiaparelli couture spring ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

