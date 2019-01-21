Everything to Know About the Spring 2019 Shows at Paris Couture Fashion Week

With Paris Couture Fashion Week in full swing, here’s a look at the hot shows, cool collaborations and memorable shoe moments.

Jan. 21: Dior’s Circus Shoes

The spring ’19 show took place in a striped Dior logo tent at the Musee Rodin and everything sparkled from top to toe. Heeled ankle boots and cross-strap flats came festooned with glitter. Couture footwear has a reputation for playing it very safe, but in a circus setting, a glitter boot becomes an approachable (not to mention, Instagrammable) trend that everyone can get behind. See the full Dior couture collection here.

Dior haute couture spring ’19 boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jan. 21: Schiaparelli’s Rodeo Drive

Cowgirls at Paris Haute Couture Week? Mais oui. Schiaparelli’s Bertrand Guyon gave his frocks a youthful and androgynous attitude, pairing some of the looks with kick-ass Western boots. The star motifs mirrored the astrological theme of the spring ‘19 collection.

