Tom Ford’s Fall 2019 Collection Has Your Holiday Party Shoes Covered

With all the easy slides, sturdy, architectural mules and sneakers populating fashion circles, the platform peep-toe pump might seem like the least likely silhouette to make a comeback. (Was 2009 really a decade ago?)

But if Tom Ford has his way, it will make its way back to the feet of party girls next fall. The designer showed a variety of the style at his fall ‘19 show, a co-ed collection that kicked off New York Fashion Week’s fall ‘19 season Wednesday night.

A model walking at Tom Ford’s fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nearly everyone showed up to the show wearing animal print — either the designer’s own colorful patterns from the loud fall ‘18 collection or other versions. But on the runway, there was nary a zebra stripe in sight. Instead, Ford showed a collection that was decidedly elegant on top with the aforementioned party shoe on the bottom.

It came in a handful of colors and textures, starting first with the muted neutral satins that dominated his spring ‘19 collection (there on an equally daring ankle-strap pump with an exaggerated pointy toe), working its way into plush velvets in wine and noir and ending with silver glitter platforms that were perfectly timed to the disco music playing.

Gigi Hadid modeling Tom Ford’s fall ’19 collection at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The majority of the collection had a retro-funk feel to it, from the actual music to the slouchy bomber jackets, menswear blazers and relaxed satin trousers. And at a time when most designers are shying away from real fur, Ford doubled down with outerwear and full-fur fedoras.

The men’s collection shared the palette of the women’s collection but stuck to tried-and-true silhouettes, in tailoring and outerwear. And like last season, Ford shied away from sneakers, opting instead to show monk straps and velvet slippers in simple black.

Joan Smalls closing the Tom Ford fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see every look from the collection.

Want more?

Shoe of the Week: Monse’s Strappy Sandal for the Dog Lover

How Sandra Choi Is Taking Jimmy Choo in a Fresh Direction