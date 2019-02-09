All the Manolo Blahnik Shoes on the Runway at New York Fashion Week

Footwear legend Manolo Blahnik is once again ruling the runways at New York Fashion Week, with numerous beautiful collaborations.

For Khaite’s first runway show, the brand teamed up with Blahnik on the perfect strappy pump.

Dubbed the Teetala, the style comes in three colors: brown, black and tan. With a T-strap and a kitten heel, the shoe feels both vintage-inspired and very of the moment.

Khaite Teetala in brown suede. CREDIT: Manolo Blahnik

Khaite also debuted retro sneakers that were made in collaboration with Adidas.

Meanwhile, Jason Wu partnered with Blahnik for fashion week once again after several previous collaborations. For fall ’18, the two designers unveiled lace-up heels that seemed like corsets for the feet. Last time around, they created velvet pointed-toe pumps with a sleek hourglass-shaped heel, which were paired with chic dresses on the catwalk. But this season, Wu opted not to put on a runway show, instead host a presentation Friday.

A style on the runway at Jason Wu’s fall 2018 NYFW presentation. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Apart from Khaite and Jason Wu, Blahnik also partnered again this season with Adam Lippes, Jonathan Simkhai, Sally Lapointe and Carolina Herrera on footwear for the fall ’19 season. Adam Lippes and Jonathan Simkhai both present their collections today, while Carolina Herrera shows on Monday and Sally Lapointe on Tuesday.

For Lippes, in particular, Blahnik helped craft a set of series of sleek calf-hugging boots in ankle and mid-calf heights and range of colors, from white and black to royal blue and metallic gold. The pointy-toe styles teeter atop an oh-so-delicate kitten heel.

Boots from Adam Lippes collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. CREDIT: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

Manolo Blahnik has a long history of partnering with high-fashion brands for runway footwear, having teamed up with iconic designers like John Galliano and Issac Mizrahi in the ’90s.

This story will be updated to include the latest from the shows throughout NYFW.

