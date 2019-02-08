Kate Spade’s Fall 2019 Collection Brightens Up a Dreary Day With Colorful Tights, Turbans & Fun Prints

Kate Spade New York brought out the color on a dreary day in New York on Friday. The brand showcased its fall ’19 collection during New York Fashion Week to a (very pink) room filled with executives and influencers at Cipriani on Wall Street.

Tapestry chief Victor Luis, Kate Spade brand CEO and president Anna Bakst and Coach CEO Joshua Schulman were all in attendance to view the label’s second collection under creative director Nicola Glass.

The fall line mixed vibrant colors of purples, pinks, browns and blues with animal prints, florals and stripes.

A detail that didn’t go unnoticed was the addition of turbans and tights.

The hosiery was seen under flowing daytime dresses and minis in semi-sheer material such as lilac, burgundy, yellow, powder blue and deep purple, which were paired with matching platform peep-toe sandals and boots.

Turbans complemented the ensembles to create full monochrome looks from head to toe.

Kate Spade New York fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Glass’ second collection continues to bring a refresh to the brand, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, and its fall ’19 footwear assortment adds to this soft glamour. Lace-up leather boots seen in colorful on-trend snakeskin and rich pastels, for instance, brought some playfulness to the line.

To see the entire collection from Kate Spade’s fall ’19 runway show, click through the gallery.

