Brock Collection Debuts the Prettiest Footwear Collection for Fall 2019

Brock Collection debuted its own line of footwear for fall '19, including pretty pumps to match the jacquard gowns they've become known for since launching in 2015.

If there’s anything that Brock Collection designers and co-founders Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar are known for, it’s dresses — lush, feminine, Victorian-inspired gowns that swish and sway. But after a full line of footwear debuted at their fall ’19 runway show Friday, matching boots and pumps may also become must-haves.

Last season, Brock and Vassar collaborated with footwear designer Tabitha Simmons for a capsule of feather-accented mules done in the same delicate floral jacquards that characterized the bustiers and trumpeted-style gowns that walked the spring ’19 runway. The shoes were a hit and prompted the Brock designers to think about adding a full-fledged footwear collection to their business.

A raw-edge jacquard gown with matching Victorian-style lace-up boots at Brock Collection fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Matching striped and floral jacquard pumps and a tiered gown at Brock Collection fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like the Tabitha Simmons capsule, many of the new shoes — which will be produced in Italy — matched the dresses and were done in raw-edged jacquards that were very similar in color and pattern to those used in the spring ’19 collection. But aside from the Victorian-style lace-up boots, tweed midcalf booties and fabric pumps with dainty straps and bows on the front, there was also a sizable collection of sturdy boots in masculine leathers. Done mostly in ink-black but also in rich mahogany tones, there were flat knee boots, officer-style laceups and a few gentlemanly brogues dotted with tiny studs on the midsoles, giving a simple, genderless breath to all of the feminine florals and folds.

