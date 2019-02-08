Badgley Mischka Transports Us to the ’40s With Old Hollywood Dresses for Fall ’19

While many designers are looking to the ’80s and ’90s for inspiration, Badgley Mischka went even further back for its fall ’19 collection. Inspired by vintage sports cars and fashion of the post-World War II era, designing duo Mark Badgley and James Mischka showcased a range of everyday- and eveningwear with a flair for old glamour last night at New York Fashion Week.

Badgley Mischka fall ’19 show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Retro details were picked up in everything from voluminous sleeves and large bow accents to glittering jewels adorning deep V-necklines and peep-toe pumps. Despite the glitz, the overall color palette remained neutral. Grays, blacks and whites dominated the lineup, especially when it came to footwear. Black and gray pointy-toe pumps complemented all-over noir looks (from A-line dresses to leather leggings and sweater combos) while balancing out glittering gowns and iridescent culottes.

Badgley Mischka fall ’19 show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

And although pumps and sandals were a main theme among the collection, a pair of seasonal knee-high boots were also shown, worn with a belted frock featuring long sheer sleeves with appliqué details.

Badgley Mischka fall ’19 show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

For an unexpected twist, the show closed with a gaggle of models decked out in red. Fringe and feather dresses swished and swayed down the runway, while every model was adorned with a pair of crimson pumps in varying shades and finishes.

Badgley Mischka fall ’19 show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Check out the gallery to see every look from Badgley Mischka’s fall 2019 collection.

Want More?

Tracee Ellis Ross and Brie Larson Pop in Pink & Purple on the Front Row at Rodarte

Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook Close the Elie Tahari Show

Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Already Taking Over New York Fashion Week