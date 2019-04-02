Stylists-Turned-Designers Maryam and Marjan Malakpour Put Newbark on Pause

Newbark co-founders Maryam and Marjan Malakpour are taking a step back from their California-based brand. According to the stylists-turned-designers, they will be putting their business on pause for a few seasons in order to regroup and reinvent.

Since launching Newbark in 2009 with their flat foldable shoe, the Malakpour sisters expanded to include men’s and handbags. They have also been ardent supporters of manufacturing in America, specifically producing their collections in Los Angeles, as they’ve been integral in championing the L.A. design community.

Newbark’s spring ’17 Melanie suede-trimmed metallic loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter

Newbark garnered a following while finding celebrity fans in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Courtney Cox, Heidi Klum and more. Wholesale partners have included top retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Intermix, Matches and Lane Crawford. Prices typically ranged from $300 to $1,360, with bags retailing from $385 to $1,460. (Styles are still available on Farfetch.com now.)

Courteney Cox (L) and Maryam Malakpour celebrate the launch of the Newbark x Theory collection and Newbark pop-up at the Theory flagship store in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock.

In 2016, the duo, known for creating luxe loafers, flats, sandals and boots, were named finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize. At the time, they told FN, “The overall recognition of our brand from just being nominated is a great beginning. We hope that the competition will expose us to new avenues that we have not yet ventured. It still all feels like a dream come true.”

While the Malakpours are on hiatus from Newbark, they will continue their work as stylists. Marjan’s clients include Cher, Shakira and Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, and Maryam works with stars Zayn Malik and Brandi Carlile.

