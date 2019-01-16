How Michael Jackson Has Influenced Fashion & Celebrity Style Through the Years

In December, Virgil Aboh confirmed that he would be honoring the late Michael Jackson with his second collection for Louis Vuitton Homme at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. And yesterday, the artistic director shared the show’s invitation — a video showing a single sparkly white glove featuring his signature and the address at the Jardin des Tuileries. The highly anticipated event takes place tomorrow.

Abloh told Interview,“When I have Michael singing in the background, it’s a different type of shirt, it’s a different kind of boot, it’s a different fit of pants. Music is key.”

And he’s not the only one who has been influenced by the King of Pop.

Last summer, Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain spring ’19 show served as an ode to Michael Jackson. There were new takes on Jackson’s iconic moonwalk shoes, bold embellishments (similar to the ones that the late musician wore onstage) and buckled boots that paid homage to his “Bad” album cover. The French designer revealed in his show notes, “For me like so many kids in the ’90s, Jackson’s music has always offered an uplifting celebratory message of hope and the possibility of needed changes.”

Balmain’s former creative director Christophe Decarnin also paid homage to the King of Pop with his fall ’10 collection.

Balmain spring ’19 finale. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A model wears a creation by French designer Christophe Decarnin inspired by Michael Jackson. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In August, Giuseppe Zanotti created an exclusive capsule collection for the late singer in partnership with the Estate of Michael Jackson. The luxury label made 2,000 exclusive sneakers in three different colorways: black, white and silver. Each featured Swarovski crystals on the fasteners and Jackson’s name engraved on the buckle. The word “Tribute” was detailed in red Swarovski crystals on the right sole.

“Giuseppe Tribute to Michael Jackson” sneaker in silver. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A plethora of celebrities have also honored Jackson with their style choices over the years. Beyoncé wore an embellished Dsquared2 military-inspired jacket in tribute to the “Billy Jean” singer when she performed at the Super Bowl in 2016. Jackson wore a similar look during his halftime show performance at the Super Bowl XXVII in 1993.

Beyoncé paid homage to Michael Jackson and the Black Panthers at Super Bowl 50. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Pre-Yeezy, Kanye West channeled Jackson when he took the stage at the 2006 Brit Awards in a red cadet jacket designed by Hedi Slimane for Dior Homme’s spring ’06 collection. He styled the bold piece with baggy jeans and white Air Maxes. Jackson sported a different version of the same creation to the American Music Awards in 1984.

Kanye wearing a Hedi Slimane-designed red cadet jacket from Dior Homme’s spring ’06 collection to the 2006 Brit Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other stars who have been inspired by Jackson’s fashion choices include Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Rihanna.

Want more?

Virgil Abloh Surprises Us With Fringed Boots, Hiker Sneakers & No Nike Collabs at Off-White Fall 2019 Show

Virgil Abloh Signals the End of His Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Collection

Virgil Abloh Gives Us a Preview of Off-White’s Newest Sneaker Design on Instagram