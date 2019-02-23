How Giuseppe Zanotti Is Trying to Put the ‘Emotion’ of Sneakers on High Heels

Giuseppe Zanotti understands the power of the streetwear revolution — and its huge impact on consumer shopping patterns.

That’s why the veteran shoemaker is thinking a little differently when he designs his collections.

“I want to put the emotion of a sneaker on a women’s heel,” Zanotti said at his Milan Fashion Week presentation today, pointing to a fall ’19 neon high-platform pump. (Not surprisingly, it was inspired by Lady Gaga, who has been wearing Zanotti designs throughout award season.)

Lady Gaga wears Calvin Klein with Giuseppe Zanotti boots at the Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

“I tried to put a lot of details from streetwear and the sneaker universe on a high heel — some neon color, some new materials. I want to make wedges and stilettos more technological, to do some elegant shoes that are less boring,” he said.

Zanotti noted that the explosion of streetwear has “completely changed” the landscape in the past four or five years. “It’s not only ready-to-wear or shoes or fashion,” the designer said. “It’s a social evolution. It’s global. It’s digital.”

Now designers need to understand what’s next, Zanotti said. “Sneakers are a little easier than high heels. We need to be very realistic about that, and we need to move. This is a challenge for me and a lot of other people.”

For luxury brands, in particular, product must be more differentiated with innovative materials and new prints, Zanotti said.

A style from the fall ’19 Giuseppe Zanotti collection. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

For fall ’19, the designer designed a new sneaker named Blabber. Available as both a low- and high-top, the lightweight minimalist style was inspired by the skate market.

Elsewhere, Zanotti took his jewelry shoes to the next level and debuted an oversized Swarovski rose ornament that takes three days to make. The bejeweled embellishment decorates leopard print, zebra, silver and gold sandals with medium sturdy heels.

Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with zebra-print heels. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

Animal prints were used heavily throughout the collection, intermixed with suede, patent or python.

The designer is also expanding his selection of day shoes, with lace-up block heels and square toes.

See more Giuseppe Zanotti fall ’19 styles here.

